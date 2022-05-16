« previous next »
TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS

Kiwi Jay

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #250 on: May 16, 2022, 01:53:35 AM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on May 16, 2022, 12:55:12 AM
Think it's this unknown team from Group B. Peep the green inner part of his jacket.



Also @ everyone, it's HOO (Hours of Operation), not Head of Household  :funny:

:funny: :funny: :funny: :funny:

So it looks like Sam & Alex are likely out in Marrakesh then, if that high-angle shot was taken after the first pitstop. The other 9 teams are all accounted for.
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #251 on: May 16, 2022, 04:34:01 AM
Yep, look like them.

I also do not think that Team 4 is Claire and Jodie. I watched the starting line video again and team 4 wear different clothes than team in Belize. Claire and Jodie sighted in Belize are wearing their Hawkesbury River Dragons uniform and it just does not make sense they would start the race in different clothes as they were clearly branding themselves as dragon race athletes with these clothes.

https://i.imgur.com/L8KFG1C.jpeg  This is the sighting from Leg 2 and team 4 has one brown haired lady in it, Claire and Jodie are both blondes.

Do we really have 8 FF teams this season?
Kiwi Jay

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #252 on: May 16, 2022, 07:40:23 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on May 16, 2022, 04:34:01 AM
Yep, look like them.

I also do not think that Team 4 is Claire and Jodie. I watched the starting line video again and team 4 wear different clothes than team in Belize. Claire and Jodie sighted in Belize are wearing their Hawkesbury River Dragons uniform and it just does not make sense they would start the race in different clothes as they were clearly branding themselves as dragon race athletes with these clothes.

https://i.imgur.com/L8KFG1C.jpeg  This is the sighting from Leg 2 and team 4 has one brown haired lady in it, Claire and Jodie are both blondes.

Do we really have 8 FF teams this season?

It looks like it. 8 FF, 7 MF and 5 MM is my guess.
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #253 on: May 17, 2022, 07:54:38 AM
Production was clearly stacking the odds in favour of TARAUS's first ever female winner and given this version's history, it's the right choice.
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #254 on: May 17, 2022, 09:19:57 AM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on April 19, 2022, 09:30:55 AM
Sam & Stuart, Reem & Crystal, Morgan & Lilli, Nara & Glennon, and Sam & Alex all followed each other at around the same time. All of these teams were home two days after that Scott sighting in Izmir happened.

Nara & Glennon made it to Colombia based on the new photo evidence. Are we sure they followed other teams during the time stated in the post?
gamerfan09

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #255 on: May 17, 2022, 10:21:35 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on May 17, 2022, 09:19:57 AM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on April 19, 2022, 09:30:55 AM
Sam & Stuart, Reem & Crystal, Morgan & Lilli, Nara & Glennon, and Sam & Alex all followed each other at around the same time. All of these teams were home two days after that Scott sighting in Izmir happened.

Nara & Glennon made it to Colombia based on the new photo evidence. Are we sure they followed other teams during the time stated in the post?

Probably some confusion with that team specifically, but the clump of all these teams following each other at around the same time on Instagram stands and has basis. They're all on privated accounts too so there's no reason why it would be someone else accepting their requests.

Nara & Glennon were definitely home by April (social media activity), so if they got eliminated this would have been in Colombia.
Joberio

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #256 on: May 17, 2022, 01:39:00 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on May 17, 2022, 07:54:38 AM
Production was clearly stacking the odds in favour of TARAUS's first ever female winner and given this version's history, it's the right choice.
Yeah, I really don't get why the show didn't see the problem before.  If every single season of your show is being won by men's teams, especially physically fit alpha-male teams, you've got a problem -- with your tasks, your casting, or both.  Kudos to them for finally addressing the problem via casting, at least.  And it sounds like they've changed things up with the tasks, as well, and not made so many of them based on physical strength.
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #257 on: June 04, 2022, 11:12:04 PM
Since Corinth will almost certainly appear on a different episode than the one featuring Santorini, Athens could well be its own night leg.
OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #258 on: June 05, 2022, 12:29:41 AM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on June 04, 2022, 11:12:04 PM
Since Corinth will almost certainly appear on a different episode than the one featuring Santorini, Athens could well be its own night leg.

Yep that matches what gamerfan laid out on the previous page, three legs in Greece.

My speculation is probably a leg in the Greek countryside (which includes the Corinth canal task), a night leg in Athens, and then the Santorini leg.
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #259 on: June 05, 2022, 12:35:01 AM
Agreed.

Perhaps the same principle applies to the triple Turkish legs, which potentially ventured beyond Izmir e.g. Cappadocia.
gamerfan09

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #260 on: July 31, 2022, 06:30:33 PM
Official press release from 10:

Quote
Hosted by Beau Ryan, this season will see the contestants racing across six continents and experiencing the extraordinary delights of international destinations such as Turkey, Greece, Belize, Morocco, Mexico and Colombia.

They seem to be very adamant that this is a six-continent and seven-country Race (Australia included). I don't see them intentionally withholding a country so I guess this means we just spent more time in Greece/Turkey than originally needed while production tried to deal with the COVID outbreak?  :duno:

I wonder if this means we're just 21 legs rather than the assumed 24 after AUS 5. This would also mean significantly less NELs, with 20 teams in 21 legs that would only leave 3 NELs for the whole season rather than 6, and no intruders.
stunami

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #261 on: August 01, 2022, 08:57:10 AM
Question, do we have 9 teams from one group spotted outside of Morocco?
Cuz I'm starting to wonder if we don't have 4 legs in Morocco, with 2 teams eliminated in each group, then meet up in Greece with 16 teams! If I'm not mistaken, no teams from Group A was spotted in Chefchaouen right?

When looking at the timeline, it seems from group A, team 4 (older F/F teams), team 5 (Reem and Crystal) and team 10 (Sam & Alex) were not spotted outside of Morocco (One leg in Marrakech + somewhere else)

With group B: Team 13 (Jake/Holly) and Mystery team 19 were not spotted outside of Morocco! (We know this group has a leg in Ouarzazate and one in Chefchaouen)

The first Greek leg was filmed very close to the end of the Chefchaouen leg, so maybe Group A had two legs back to back first and then they filmed the two Morocco legs for group B (Ouarzazate and Chefchaouen). Then everybody in Greece...
gamerfan09

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #262 on: August 01, 2022, 06:02:01 PM
Just want to add to the 21-leg theory:

Leg 1: Melbourne to Ouarzazate, Morocco (Group B - I'm actually inclined to think "Group B" in our spoilers is "Group A" on the actual season as Beau is present at this starting line but for the sake of this post I will be referring to our Spoiled Group B). 10 teams race, 1 team eliminated in 20th.
Leg 2: Sydney to Marrakesh, Morocco (Group A) 10 teams race, Alex & Sam likely eliminated in 19th.
Leg 3: Chefchaouen, Morocco (Merge?) 18 teams race, 1 team eliminated in 18th.
Leg 4-6: Greece 17 teams race, three teams eliminated in 17th-15th place.
Leg 7-9: Turkey 14 teams race, three teams eliminated in 14th-12th place.
Leg 10-12: Colombia 11 teams race, three teams eliminated in 11th-9th place, one of which is Nara & Glennon.
Leg 13-15: Belize 9 teams race, two teams eliminated in 8th-7th place. I'm speculating we have an NEL burned by now, as we saw exactly eight teams in what might be Belize 2. Absolutely no basis to say only 2 teams eliminated in Belize, but I definitely think Belize 2 is our F8 leg.
Leg 16-18: Mexico 6 teams race, 2 teams eliminated in 6th/5th place, one of which is Steph & Lauren.
Leg 19-21: Australia 4 teams race, Mori & Pako eliminated, likely F3 NEL, Finale. We have absolutely no sightings of Tiffany & Cynthia in the 2nd WA leg, but we definitely have three WA legs as timeline of events live were: Mori & Pako seen racing at dusk → They resurface on social media → Proper leg on the next day (the now infamous sighting of Kelly & Georgia heading to the South Mole Lighthouse Pit Stop) → Finale two days later.

I think this could happen. I don't see them withholding any country from the route at this stage, three legs per country/week seem feasible, and our sightings align with this, factoring in the slightly extended schedule in Greece/Turkey due to the COVID breach.
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #263 on: August 01, 2022, 08:05:22 PM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on April 19, 2022, 02:49:47 PM
Gamerfan and I were discussing the possibility of a missed country and he found an Instagram post of a bunch of camera/sound crew with a picture taken in a wintery snowy location. Not sure if we're allowed to post it since it's production, but unless one of the countries they went to already had a super snowy region that they visited, this is probably a missing country with three legs during the ~10 days we had no sightings.

Could it have resembled Ara(c)hova and Mount Parnassus from the latest promo:
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 04:13:10 PM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on August 01, 2022, 06:02:01 PM

Leg 16-18: Mexico 6 teams race, 2 teams eliminated in 6th/5th place, one of which is Steph & Lauren.
Leg 19-21: Australia 4 teams race, Mori & Pako eliminated, likely F3 NEL, Finale. We have absolutely no sightings of Tiffany & Cynthia in the 2nd WA leg, but we definitely have three WA legs as timeline of events live were: Mori & Pako seen racing at dusk → They resurface on social media → Proper leg on the next day (the now infamous sighting of Kelly & Georgia heading to the South Mole Lighthouse Pit Stop) → Finale two days later.

Do we have proof for Steph & Lauren being eliminated in Mexico? And are we sure about Tiffany & Cynthia making it to F3?
gamerfan09

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 09:14:33 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 04:13:10 PM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on August 01, 2022, 06:02:01 PM

Leg 16-18: Mexico 6 teams race, 2 teams eliminated in 6th/5th place, one of which is Steph & Lauren.
Leg 19-21: Australia 4 teams race, Mori & Pako eliminated, likely F3 NEL, Finale. We have absolutely no sightings of Tiffany & Cynthia in the 2nd WA leg, but we definitely have three WA legs as timeline of events live were: Mori & Pako seen racing at dusk → They resurface on social media → Proper leg on the next day (the now infamous sighting of Kelly & Georgia heading to the South Mole Lighthouse Pit Stop) → Finale two days later.

Do we have proof for Steph & Lauren being eliminated in Mexico? And are we sure about Tiffany & Cynthia making it to F3?

We saw them in Mexico 2 but not in Mexico 3 or Australia, and the description of local sightings of "two girls in red" in WA don't match them at all. Again, no concrete sightings, but they definitely made it to Mexico.
