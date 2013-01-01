Gamerfan and I were discussing the possibility of a missed country and he found an Instagram post of a bunch of camera/sound crew with a picture taken in a wintery snowy location. Not sure if we're allowed to post it since it's production, but unless one of the countries they went to already had a super snowy region that they visited, this is probably a missing country with three legs during the ~10 days we had no sightings.



My personal speculation is still 24 legs with each country hosting three legs. Just from a TV production standpoint, in my opinion, it would also make sense for each new country to have two elimination legs and one non-elimination leg so that when it airs on TV three days in a row, there's only one NEL per week.