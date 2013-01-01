« previous next »
TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #225 on: Today at 11:39:51 AM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Today at 09:30:55 AM
Going through social media activity (Instagram profiles are still protected but will likely open up when the show begins) and while there's a huge gap in our boot order, I think we can safely assume that at the start of the season, half of the teams from Group A are eliminated almost immediately.

Sam & Stuart, Reem & Crystal, Morgan & Lilli, Nara & Glennon, and Sam & Alex all followed each other at around the same time. All of these teams were home two days after that Scott sighting in Izmir happened. Assuming we had 3 Morocco, 3 Greece, and 1 Turkey leg by this point, it would mean that 6/7 of these legs are elimination legs (the sighting of the mysterious Team #19 in Morocco implies Leg 3 is an NEL with Salvage/Sabotage). This means that the first 6 boots are only one team from Group B due to the twist, and everyone else was Group A.

As for the midgame and endgame it's an even bigger blank, but I think it's highly possible that the 8 teams we saw in Caye Caulker really was our Final 8.

I agree that we most likely saw the final 8 in Caye Caulker. Gabi/Flick definitely didn't make it to Mexico. They were back running their coffee shop. Mori/Pako were eliminated before the finale for sure.

Between Turkey 2 and  Belize (Caye Caulker), 6 eliminations had to take place to get to 8, if 6 eliminations already happened.

3 Morocco, 3 Greece, and 1 Turkey - 6 eliminations / 1 non-elimination
2 Turkey, 3 Colombia, 1 Belize - 6 eliminations
Between Caye Caulker and Finale - 5 eliminations

I think we could have 2 Belize legs before Caye Caulker or missed a country because I don't think they would do 6 straight eliminations.

It also seems likely for 20 legs (17 eliminations, 2 non-eliminations). I don't see how it could be 24 atm.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #226 on: Today at 11:48:22 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 11:39:51 AM
Mori/Pako were eliminated before the finale for sure.

Are Mori & Pako 4th place team eliminated in Fremantle then? Does this make red FF team of aunt & nephew our 3rd finalist?
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #227 on: Today at 11:53:40 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 11:48:22 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 11:39:51 AM
Mori/Pako were eliminated before the finale for sure.

Are Mori & Pako 4th place team eliminated in Fremantle then? Does this make red FF team of aunt & nephew our 3rd finalist?

I think Perth. They were active during the Fremantle leg.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #228 on: Today at 12:04:46 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 11:53:40 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 11:48:22 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 11:39:51 AM
Mori/Pako were eliminated before the finale for sure.

Are Mori & Pako 4th place team eliminated in Fremantle then? Does this make red FF team of aunt & nephew our 3rd finalist?

I think Perth. They were active during the Fremantle leg.

3 legs were raced in Australia, right?

2nd to last leg - Perth - Mori & Pako last seen, most likely eliminated because of SM activity during Fremantle leg.
1st to last leg - Fremantle - red FF of aunt & nephew last seen.
last leg - Broome - green MF & orange MF confirmed to be finalists.

Unless there was F4/F3 NEL, it looks like Mori & Pako are our 5th place team and than there is one unknown team who made at least F4. I wonder who it can be.

 
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #229 on: Today at 12:10:39 PM
So with the sighting and thoughts above, here is what the eliminations may look like:

1st 6 Eliminated
Group A: Sam & Stuart, Reem & Crystal, Morgan & Lilli, Nara & Glennon, and Sam & Alex
Group B:
Missing: 1
2nd 6 Eliminated
Group A: Kathy/Chace
Group B: Gabi/Flick
Missing: 4
Final 8:
Last Seen in Belize: Toni/Heath, Chelsea/Jamus, That Blue Team
Last Seen in Mexico: Lauren/Steph
Last Seen in Perth: Pako/Mori
Last Seen in Fremantle: Tiffany/Cynthia
Final 3: Kelly/Georgia, Francis/Angel and ?

Unknown: 2 Mystery Teams, Blond F/M?, Older FF Team, Flick/Josephine and Asian?? Team
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #230 on: Today at 02:01:27 PM
Just a note:
With that picture of Chefchaouen that strongly suggested the return of first class pass.
It IS possible a team is not seen because they won the first class pass and have the leg off.

I think we are in for 24 legs just like last seasons: 3 legs per country/region, and that we are missing one country between Colombia and Turkey!
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #231 on: Today at 02:49:47 PM
Gamerfan and I were discussing the possibility of a missed country and he found an Instagram post of a bunch of camera/sound crew with a picture taken in a wintery snowy location. Not sure if we're allowed to post it since it's production, but unless one of the countries they went to already had a super snowy region that they visited, this is probably a missing country with three legs during the ~10 days we had no sightings.

My personal speculation is still 24 legs with each country hosting three legs. Just from a TV production standpoint, in my opinion, it would also make sense for each new country to have two elimination legs and one non-elimination leg so that when it airs on TV three days in a row, there's only one NEL per week.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #232 on: Today at 03:06:57 PM
No. Not production stuff openly posted here. We can't put in risk people's work.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #233 on: Today at 03:12:01 PM
I don't follow.  Are Tiffany & Cynthia in the F3?  Or is the unknown team?  I am very confused right now.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #234 on: Today at 03:35:35 PM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Today at 02:49:47 PM
Gamerfan and I were discussing the possibility of a missed country and he found an Instagram post of a bunch of camera/sound crew with a picture taken in a wintery snowy location. Not sure if we're allowed to post it since it's production, but unless one of the countries they went to already had a super snowy region that they visited, this is probably a missing country with three legs during the ~10 days we had no sightings.

My personal speculation is still 24 legs with each country hosting three legs. Just from a TV production standpoint, in my opinion, it would also make sense for each new country to have two elimination legs and one non-elimination leg so that when it airs on TV three days in a row, there's only one NEL per week.

You can share the country without posting the picture, that's allowed.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #235 on: Today at 04:05:33 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 03:35:35 PM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Today at 02:49:47 PM
Gamerfan and I were discussing the possibility of a missed country and he found an Instagram post of a bunch of camera/sound crew with a picture taken in a wintery snowy location. Not sure if we're allowed to post it since it's production, but unless one of the countries they went to already had a super snowy region that they visited, this is probably a missing country with three legs during the ~10 days we had no sightings.

My personal speculation is still 24 legs with each country hosting three legs. Just from a TV production standpoint, in my opinion, it would also make sense for each new country to have two elimination legs and one non-elimination leg so that when it airs on TV three days in a row, there's only one NEL per week.

You can share the country without posting the picture, that's allowed.

Reverse google image search says Whistler BC but a lot of the detectives don't think so.

I think it might be in Europe - Norway or Austria. Think Snowy af European Country
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #236 on: Today at 04:06:50 PM
Quote from: Joberio on Today at 03:12:01 PM
I don't follow.  Are Tiffany & Cynthia in the F3?  Or is the unknown team?  I am very confused right now.

Last Team in final 3 is unconfirmed and unknown.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Could it be in Turkey?
I know in some parts of it there's mountains and snow
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Cappadocia, which is more in line with Ten's budget than either Scandinavia or the Alps.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #239 on: Today at 10:28:01 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 04:06:50 PM
Quote from: Joberio on Today at 03:12:01 PM
I don't follow.  Are Tiffany & Cynthia in the F3?  Or is the unknown team?  I am very confused right now.

Last Team in final 3 is unconfirmed and unknown.

This, and our timeline is updated to reflect this. Unless we have photographic evidence that they were in WA, they remain at risk and unseen since Belize 2.
