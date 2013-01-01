« previous next »
TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #225 on: Today at 11:39:51 AM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Today at 09:30:55 AM
Going through social media activity (Instagram profiles are still protected but will likely open up when the show begins) and while there's a huge gap in our boot order, I think we can safely assume that at the start of the season, half of the teams from Group A are eliminated almost immediately.

Sam & Stuart, Reem & Crystal, Morgan & Lilli, Nara & Glennon, and Sam & Alex all followed each other at around the same time. All of these teams were home two days after that Scott sighting in Izmir happened. Assuming we had 3 Morocco, 3 Greece, and 1 Turkey leg by this point, it would mean that 6/7 of these legs are elimination legs (the sighting of the mysterious Team #19 in Morocco implies Leg 3 is an NEL with Salvage/Sabotage). This means that the first 6 boots are only one team from Group B due to the twist, and everyone else was Group A.

As for the midgame and endgame it's an even bigger blank, but I think it's highly possible that the 8 teams we saw in Caye Caulker really was our Final 8.

I agree that we most likely saw the final 8 in Caye Caulker. Gabi/Flick definitely didn't make it to Mexico. They were back running their coffee shop. Mori/Pako were eliminated before the finale for sure.

Between Turkey 2 and  Belize (Caye Caulker), 6 eliminations had to take place to get to 8, if 6 eliminations already happened.

3 Morocco, 3 Greece, and 1 Turkey - 6 eliminations / 1 non-elimination
2 Turkey, 3 Colombia, 1 Belize - 6 eliminations
Between Caye Caulker and Finale - 5 eliminations

I think we could have 2 Belize legs before Caye Caulker or missed a country because I don't think they would do 6 straight eliminations.

It also seems likely for 20 legs (17 eliminations, 2 non-eliminations). I don't see how it could be 24 atm.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #226 on: Today at 11:48:22 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 11:39:51 AM
Mori/Pako were eliminated before the finale for sure.

Are Mori & Pako 4th place team eliminated in Fremantle then? Does this make red FF team of aunt & nephew our 3rd finalist?
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #227 on: Today at 11:53:40 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 11:48:22 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 11:39:51 AM
Mori/Pako were eliminated before the finale for sure.

Are Mori & Pako 4th place team eliminated in Fremantle then? Does this make red FF team of aunt & nephew our 3rd finalist?

I think Perth. They were active during the Fremantle leg.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #228 on: Today at 12:04:46 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 11:53:40 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 11:48:22 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 11:39:51 AM
Mori/Pako were eliminated before the finale for sure.

Are Mori & Pako 4th place team eliminated in Fremantle then? Does this make red FF team of aunt & nephew our 3rd finalist?

I think Perth. They were active during the Fremantle leg.

3 legs were raced in Australia, right?

2nd to last leg - Perth - Mori & Pako last seen, most likely eliminated because of SM activity during Fremantle leg.
1st to last leg - Fremantle - red FF of aunt & nephew last seen.
last leg - Broome - green MF & orange MF confirmed to be finalists.

Unless there was F4/F3 NEL, it looks like Mori & Pako are our 5th place team and than there is one unknown team who made at least F4. I wonder who it can be.

 
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #229 on: Today at 12:10:39 PM
So with the sighting and thoughts above, here is what the eliminations may look like:

1st 6 Eliminated
Group A: Sam & Stuart, Reem & Crystal, Morgan & Lilli, Nara & Glennon, and Sam & Alex
Group B:
Missing: 1
2nd 6 Eliminated
Group A: Kathy/Chace
Group B: Gabi/Flick
Missing: 4
Final 8:
Last Seen in Belize: Toni/Heath, Chelsea/Jamus, That Blue Team
Last Seen in Mexico: Lauren/Steph
Last Seen in Perth: Pako/Mori
Last Seen in Fremantle: Tiffany/Cynthia
Final 3: Kelly/Georgia, Francis/Angel and ?

Unknown: 2 Mystery Teams, Blond F/M?, Older FF Team, Flick/Josephine and Asian?? Team
