Going through social media activity (Instagram profiles are still protected but will likely open up when the show begins) and while there's a huge gap in our boot order, I think we can safely assume that at the start of the season, half of the teams from Group A are eliminated almost immediately.



Sam & Stuart, Reem & Crystal, Morgan & Lilli, Nara & Glennon, and Sam & Alex all followed each other at around the same time. All of these teams were home two days after that Scott sighting in Izmir happened. Assuming we had 3 Morocco, 3 Greece, and 1 Turkey leg by this point, it would mean that 6/7 of these legs are elimination legs (the sighting of the mysterious Team #19 in Morocco implies Leg 3 is an NEL with Salvage/Sabotage). This means that the first 6 boots are only one team from Group B due to the twist, and everyone else was Group A.



As for the midgame and endgame it's an even bigger blank, but I think it's highly possible that the 8 teams we saw in Caye Caulker really was our Final 8.



I agree that we most likely saw the final 8 in Caye Caulker. Gabi/Flick definitely didn't make it to Mexico. They were back running their coffee shop. Mori/Pako were eliminated before the finale for sure.Between Turkey 2 and Belize (Caye Caulker), 6 eliminations had to take place to get to 8, if 6 eliminations already happened.3 Morocco, 3 Greece, and 1 Turkey - 6 eliminations / 1 non-elimination2 Turkey, 3 Colombia, 1 Belize - 6 eliminationsBetween Caye Caulker and Finale - 5 eliminationsI think we could have 2 Belize legs before Caye Caulker or missed a country because I don't think they would do 6 straight eliminations.It also seems likely for 20 legs (17 eliminations, 2 non-eliminations). I don't see how it could be 24 atm.