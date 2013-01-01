« previous next »
TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS

fossil-racer

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #225 on: Today at 11:39:51 AM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Today at 09:30:55 AM
Going through social media activity (Instagram profiles are still protected but will likely open up when the show begins) and while there's a huge gap in our boot order, I think we can safely assume that at the start of the season, half of the teams from Group A are eliminated almost immediately.

Sam & Stuart, Reem & Crystal, Morgan & Lilli, Nara & Glennon, and Sam & Alex all followed each other at around the same time. All of these teams were home two days after that Scott sighting in Izmir happened. Assuming we had 3 Morocco, 3 Greece, and 1 Turkey leg by this point, it would mean that 6/7 of these legs are elimination legs (the sighting of the mysterious Team #19 in Morocco implies Leg 3 is an NEL with Salvage/Sabotage). This means that the first 6 boots are only one team from Group B due to the twist, and everyone else was Group A.

As for the midgame and endgame it's an even bigger blank, but I think it's highly possible that the 8 teams we saw in Caye Caulker really was our Final 8.

I agree that we most likely saw the final 8 in Caye Caulker. Gabi/Flick definitely didn't make it to Mexico. They were back running their coffee shop. Mori/Pako were eliminated before the finale for sure.

Between Turkey 2 and  Belize (Caye Caulker), 6 eliminations had to take place to get to 8, if 6 eliminations already happened.

3 Morocco, 3 Greece, and 1 Turkey - 6 eliminations / 1 non-elimination
2 Turkey, 3 Colombia, 1 Belize - 6 eliminations
Between Caye Caulker and Finale - 5 eliminations

I think we could have 2 Belize legs before Caye Caulker or missed a country because I don't think they would do 6 straight eliminations.

It also seems likely for 20 legs (17 eliminations, 2 non-eliminations). I don't see how it could be 24 atm.
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #226 on: Today at 11:48:22 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 11:39:51 AM
Mori/Pako were eliminated before the finale for sure.

Are Mori & Pako 4th place team eliminated in Fremantle then? Does this make red FF team of aunt & nephew our 3rd finalist?
fossil-racer

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #227 on: Today at 11:53:40 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 11:48:22 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 11:39:51 AM
Mori/Pako were eliminated before the finale for sure.

Are Mori & Pako 4th place team eliminated in Fremantle then? Does this make red FF team of aunt & nephew our 3rd finalist?

I think Perth. They were active during the Fremantle leg.
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #228 on: Today at 12:04:46 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 11:53:40 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 11:48:22 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 11:39:51 AM
Mori/Pako were eliminated before the finale for sure.

Are Mori & Pako 4th place team eliminated in Fremantle then? Does this make red FF team of aunt & nephew our 3rd finalist?

I think Perth. They were active during the Fremantle leg.

3 legs were raced in Australia, right?

2nd to last leg - Perth - Mori & Pako last seen, most likely eliminated because of SM activity during Fremantle leg.
1st to last leg - Fremantle - red FF of aunt & nephew last seen.
last leg - Broome - green MF & orange MF confirmed to be finalists.

Unless there was F4/F3 NEL, it looks like Mori & Pako are our 5th place team and than there is one unknown team who made at least F4. I wonder who it can be.

 
fossil-racer

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #229 on: Today at 12:10:39 PM
So with the sighting and thoughts above, here is what the eliminations may look like:

1st 6 Eliminated
Group A: Sam & Stuart, Reem & Crystal, Morgan & Lilli, Nara & Glennon, and Sam & Alex
Group B:
Missing: 1
2nd 6 Eliminated
Group A: Kathy/Chace
Group B: Gabi/Flick
Missing: 4
Final 8:
Last Seen in Belize: Toni/Heath, Chelsea/Jamus, That Blue Team
Last Seen in Mexico: Lauren/Steph
Last Seen in Perth: Pako/Mori
Last Seen in Fremantle: Tiffany/Cynthia
Final 3: Kelly/Georgia, Francis/Angel and ?

Unknown: 2 Mystery Teams, Blond F/M?, Older FF Team, Flick/Josephine and Asian?? Team
stunami

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #230 on: Today at 02:01:27 PM
Just a note:
With that picture of Chefchaouen that strongly suggested the return of first class pass.
It IS possible a team is not seen because they won the first class pass and have the leg off.

I think we are in for 24 legs just like last seasons: 3 legs per country/region, and that we are missing one country between Colombia and Turkey!
OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #231 on: Today at 02:49:47 PM
Gamerfan and I were discussing the possibility of a missed country and he found an Instagram post of a bunch of camera/sound crew with a picture taken in a wintery snowy location. Not sure if we're allowed to post it since it's production, but unless one of the countries they went to already had a super snowy region that they visited, this is probably a missing country with three legs during the ~10 days we had no sightings.

My personal speculation is still 24 legs with each country hosting three legs. Just from a TV production standpoint, in my opinion, it would also make sense for each new country to have two elimination legs and one non-elimination leg so that when it airs on TV three days in a row, there's only one NEL per week.
Alenaveda

  • R.F.F. Game Host Alenaveda's Amazing Race Game 9
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #232 on: Today at 03:06:57 PM
No. Not production stuff openly posted here. We can't put in risk people's work.
Joberio

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #233 on: Today at 03:12:01 PM
I don't follow.  Are Tiffany & Cynthia in the F3?  Or is the unknown team?  I am very confused right now.
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #234 on: Today at 03:35:35 PM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Today at 02:49:47 PM
Gamerfan and I were discussing the possibility of a missed country and he found an Instagram post of a bunch of camera/sound crew with a picture taken in a wintery snowy location. Not sure if we're allowed to post it since it's production, but unless one of the countries they went to already had a super snowy region that they visited, this is probably a missing country with three legs during the ~10 days we had no sightings.

My personal speculation is still 24 legs with each country hosting three legs. Just from a TV production standpoint, in my opinion, it would also make sense for each new country to have two elimination legs and one non-elimination leg so that when it airs on TV three days in a row, there's only one NEL per week.

You can share the country without posting the picture, that's allowed.
fossil-racer

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #235 on: Today at 04:05:33 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 03:35:35 PM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Today at 02:49:47 PM
Gamerfan and I were discussing the possibility of a missed country and he found an Instagram post of a bunch of camera/sound crew with a picture taken in a wintery snowy location. Not sure if we're allowed to post it since it's production, but unless one of the countries they went to already had a super snowy region that they visited, this is probably a missing country with three legs during the ~10 days we had no sightings.

My personal speculation is still 24 legs with each country hosting three legs. Just from a TV production standpoint, in my opinion, it would also make sense for each new country to have two elimination legs and one non-elimination leg so that when it airs on TV three days in a row, there's only one NEL per week.

You can share the country without posting the picture, that's allowed.

Reverse google image search says Whistler BC but a lot of the detectives don't think so.

I think it might be in Europe - Norway or Austria. Think Snowy af European Country
fossil-racer

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #236 on: Today at 04:06:50 PM
Quote from: Joberio on Today at 03:12:01 PM
I don't follow.  Are Tiffany & Cynthia in the F3?  Or is the unknown team?  I am very confused right now.

Last Team in final 3 is unconfirmed and unknown.
