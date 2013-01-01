So with the sighting and thoughts above, here is what the eliminations may look like:
1st 6 Eliminated
Group A: Sam & Stuart, Reem & Crystal, Morgan & Lilli, Nara & Glennon, and Sam & Alex
Group B:
Missing: 1
2nd 6 Eliminated
Group A: Kathy/Chace
Group B: Gabi/Flick
Missing: 4
Final 8:
Last Seen in Belize: Toni/Heath, Chelsea/Jamus, That Blue Team
Last Seen in Mexico: Lauren/Steph
Last Seen in Perth: Pako/Mori
Last Seen in Fremantle: Tiffany/Cynthia
Final 3: Kelly/Georgia, Francis/Angel and ?
Unknown: 2 Mystery Teams, Blond F/M?, Older FF Team, Flick/Josephine and Asian?? Team