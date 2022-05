Think this could be our route along with a mini timeline to fill in assumptions thanks to the recent Turkey info:



March 5: Start of the season

March 6-10: Morocco filming (five-day period, Legs 1-3)

March 11: Transit/Pre-Prep

March 12-16 (?): Greece filming (five-day period, Legs 4-6)



This is where things get tricky, but considering how they spent five whole days in Morocco, I don't think it's a stretch to assume that Greece was also a potential three-leg stretch filmed over five days.



Now we have a 72-hour shutdown. The 72 hour shutdown timeline is confirmed by a TV Blackbox podcast where they said that production shut down for 72 hours only and resumed. So...



March 16-19: Production shuts down over COVID concerns. Production starts preparing for replacement host Scott to arrive in Turkey.

March 20: Transit/Pre-Prep, Scott seen in a barber shop in Konak, Izmir, Turkey



Now we have that article saying the shoot in Turkey took place over five days. So I'm going to assume that we may have had an afternoon-night leg in Konak. This is possible because we have a confirmed night leg for Leg 1 and our sightings in Athens was also night racing.



March 20-24: Turkey filming (three legs? Konak, Alacati, and then Bornova) Leg 7-9?



Things get a bit trickier here since if we were to assume the five-day theory holds that we have another 5-6 day gap before we saw teams. Ergo, I think we had a missing stretch of three legs in an unknown country that we are yet to hear from.



March 29: Scott seen in Bogota, Colombia. Teams racing in Bogota. (Leg 13)

March 30: Guatapé leg. (Leg 14)

April 1-2: Potential Cartagena leg (Leg 15?)

April 3: Beau posts an Instagram story at the Cartagena airport.



My guess for this stretch is that we had three Colombia legs as well. Bogota, Guatapé, then Cartagena, filmed over five days. (March 29-April 2) April 3 was a transit day.



April 4: Belize City leg (Leg 16)

April 5: Caye Caulker leg (Leg 17)

April 6: ?, Belize Leg (Leg 18)

April 7: Transit[/i]



To carry over the five-day theory yet again, I'm going to assume that our missing stretch of filming before Caye Caulker to Merida means we had a third Belize leg.



April 8: Teams seen in Merida (Leg 19)

April 9: Second Merida leg (Leg 20)

April 10-11: ? leg (Leg 21)

April 12-13: Transit to Perth



Again, I believe we had a third Mexico leg as we do have another gap. Additionally, I think transit for this took a bit longer because going from Mexico to Perth alone takes more than a day with connections factored in.



April 14: Leg 22 in Perth

April 15: Leg 23 in Fremantle

April 17: Leg 24 in Broome



So there we have it! I could be wrong, but I believe we should be expecting this for this season.