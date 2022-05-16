Production was clearly stacking the odds in favour of TARAUS's first ever female winner and given this version's history, it's the right choice.
Yeah, I really don't get why the show didn't see the problem before. If every single season of your show is being won by men's teams, especially physically fit alpha-male teams, you've got a problem -- with your tasks, your casting, or both. Kudos to them for finally addressing the problem via casting, at least. And it sounds like they've changed things up with the tasks, as well, and not made so many of them based on physical strength.