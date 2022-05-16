Question, do we have 9 teams from one group spotted outside of Morocco?

Cuz I'm starting to wonder if we don't have 4 legs in Morocco, with 2 teams eliminated in each group, then meet up in Greece with 16 teams! If I'm not mistaken, no teams from Group A was spotted in Chefchaouen right?



When looking at the timeline, it seems from group A, team 4 (older F/F teams), team 5 (Reem and Crystal) and team 10 (Sam & Alex) were not spotted outside of Morocco (One leg in Marrakech + somewhere else)



With group B: Team 13 (Jake/Holly) and Mystery team 19 were not spotted outside of Morocco! (We know this group has a leg in Ouarzazate and one in Chefchaouen)



The first Greek leg was filmed very close to the end of the Chefchaouen leg, so maybe Group A had two legs back to back first and then they filmed the two Morocco legs for group B (Ouarzazate and Chefchaouen). Then everybody in Greece...

