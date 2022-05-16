Official press release from 10:
Hosted by Beau Ryan, this season will see the contestants racing across six continents and experiencing the extraordinary delights of international destinations such as Turkey, Greece, Belize, Morocco, Mexico and Colombia.
They seem to be very adamant that this is a six-continent and seven-country Race (Australia included). I don't see them intentionally withholding a country so I guess this means we just spent more time in Greece/Turkey than originally needed while production tried to deal with the COVID outbreak?
I wonder if this means we're just 21 legs rather than the assumed 24 after AUS 5. This would also mean significantly less NELs, with 20 teams in 21 legs that would only leave 3 NELs for the whole season rather than 6, and no intruders.