Quote from: gamerfan09 on April 19, 2022, 09:30:55 AM Sam & Stuart, Reem & Crystal, Morgan & Lilli, Nara & Glennon , and Sam & Alex all followed each other at around the same time. All of these teams were home two days after that Scott sighting in Izmir happened.

Nara & Glennon made it to Colombia based on the new photo evidence. Are we sure they followed other teams during the time stated in the post?



Probably some confusion with that team specifically, but the clump of all these teams following each other at around the same time on Instagram stands and has basis. They're all on privated accounts too so there's no reason why it would be someone else accepting their requests.Nara & Glennon were definitely home by April (social media activity), so if they got eliminated this would have been in Colombia.