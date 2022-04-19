« previous next »
TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Yesterday at 01:53:35 AM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 12:55:12 AM
Think it's this unknown team from Group B. Peep the green inner part of his jacket.



Also @ everyone, it's HOO (Hours of Operation), not Head of Household  :funny:

:funny: :funny: :funny: :funny:

So it looks like Sam & Alex are likely out in Marrakesh then, if that high-angle shot was taken after the first pitstop. The other 9 teams are all accounted for.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Yesterday at 04:34:01 AM
Yep, look like them.

I also do not think that Team 4 is Claire and Jodie. I watched the starting line video again and team 4 wear different clothes than team in Belize. Claire and Jodie sighted in Belize are wearing their Hawkesbury River Dragons uniform and it just does not make sense they would start the race in different clothes as they were clearly branding themselves as dragon race athletes with these clothes.

https://i.imgur.com/L8KFG1C.jpeg  This is the sighting from Leg 2 and team 4 has one brown haired lady in it, Claire and Jodie are both blondes.

Do we really have 8 FF teams this season?
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Yesterday at 07:40:23 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 04:34:01 AM
Yep, look like them.

I also do not think that Team 4 is Claire and Jodie. I watched the starting line video again and team 4 wear different clothes than team in Belize. Claire and Jodie sighted in Belize are wearing their Hawkesbury River Dragons uniform and it just does not make sense they would start the race in different clothes as they were clearly branding themselves as dragon race athletes with these clothes.

https://i.imgur.com/L8KFG1C.jpeg  This is the sighting from Leg 2 and team 4 has one brown haired lady in it, Claire and Jodie are both blondes.

Do we really have 8 FF teams this season?

It looks like it. 8 FF, 7 MF and 5 MM is my guess.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 07:54:38 AM
Production was clearly stacking the odds in favour of TARAUS's first ever female winner and given this version's history, it's the right choice.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 09:19:57 AM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on April 19, 2022, 09:30:55 AM
Sam & Stuart, Reem & Crystal, Morgan & Lilli, Nara & Glennon, and Sam & Alex all followed each other at around the same time. All of these teams were home two days after that Scott sighting in Izmir happened.

Nara & Glennon made it to Colombia based on the new photo evidence. Are we sure they followed other teams during the time stated in the post?
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 10:21:35 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 09:19:57 AM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on April 19, 2022, 09:30:55 AM
Sam & Stuart, Reem & Crystal, Morgan & Lilli, Nara & Glennon, and Sam & Alex all followed each other at around the same time. All of these teams were home two days after that Scott sighting in Izmir happened.

Nara & Glennon made it to Colombia based on the new photo evidence. Are we sure they followed other teams during the time stated in the post?

Probably some confusion with that team specifically, but the clump of all these teams following each other at around the same time on Instagram stands and has basis. They're all on privated accounts too so there's no reason why it would be someone else accepting their requests.

Nara & Glennon were definitely home by April (social media activity), so if they got eliminated this would have been in Colombia.
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 01:39:00 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Today at 07:54:38 AM
Production was clearly stacking the odds in favour of TARAUS's first ever female winner and given this version's history, it's the right choice.
Yeah, I really don't get why the show didn't see the problem before.  If every single season of your show is being won by men's teams, especially physically fit alpha-male teams, you've got a problem -- with your tasks, your casting, or both.  Kudos to them for finally addressing the problem via casting, at least.  And it sounds like they've changed things up with the tasks, as well, and not made so many of them based on physical strength.
