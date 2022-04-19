Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
1 Member and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Think it's this unknown team from Group B. Peep the green inner part of his jacket. Also @ everyone, it's HOO (Hours of Operation), not Head of Household
Yep, look like them. I also do not think that Team 4 is Claire and Jodie. I watched the starting line video again and team 4 wear different clothes than team in Belize. Claire and Jodie sighted in Belize are wearing their Hawkesbury River Dragons uniform and it just does not make sense they would start the race in different clothes as they were clearly branding themselves as dragon race athletes with these clothes. https://i.imgur.com/L8KFG1C.jpeg This is the sighting from Leg 2 and team 4 has one brown haired lady in it, Claire and Jodie are both blondes. Do we really have 8 FF teams this season?
Sam & Stuart, Reem & Crystal, Morgan & Lilli, Nara & Glennon, and Sam & Alex all followed each other at around the same time. All of these teams were home two days after that Scott sighting in Izmir happened.
Page created in 0.034 seconds with 32 queries.