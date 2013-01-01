Yep, look like them.
I also do not think that Team 4 is Claire and Jodie. I watched the starting line video again and team 4 wear different clothes than team in Belize. Claire and Jodie sighted in Belize are wearing their Hawkesbury River Dragons uniform and it just does not make sense they would start the race in different clothes as they were clearly branding themselves as dragon race athletes with these clothes. https://i.imgur.com/L8KFG1C.jpeg
This is the sighting from Leg 2 and team 4 has one brown haired lady in it, Claire and Jodie are both blondes.
Do we really have 8 FF teams this season?