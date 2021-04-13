A number of developments are expected this week.

The US CDCP is now expected to recommend that fully vaccinated people in those local communities where new cases of the Delta variant is rapidly surging should resume wearing masks in some indoor situations. They are going to recommend that children in K to 12 classes wear masks at schools.

The White House is expected to require all federal government employees and contractors to be vaccinated; those who arent will be required to submit to weekly COVID-19 tests and other requirements. The department of veterans affairs which operates a medical system for all veterans, has put the same requirements in place in view of the medical care facilities the department operates and the extensive contact the department has with veterans.