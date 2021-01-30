News from Argentina:



A sudden increase of cases in the whole country has been considered by the Health experts as the first signs of the arriving of the "second wave". In the city of Buenos Aires we have passed from an average of around 700 daily cases to over a thousand. People returning from travels outside the country have to be tested inside the airport. Those who are negative are authorized to return to their homes - where they have to stay in quarantine for a week at least - and those whose results are positive are isolated in designated places.



Vaccination plan is proceeding at a slow rhythm due to the delay on the dosis delivering; and the goal of having enough population vaccinated by the middle of the year to have a minimal herd immunity is far for being achieved.