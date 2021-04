The Biden administration currently expects that every state will be able to expand vaccinations to all adults 18 and over by May 1. However, there is growing concern that the so-called B.1.1.7 variants, which is 64% more infectious that the COVID-19 strains previously encountered will supplant that earlier strains and become the dominant strain in the US by April.And reports of travel to locations and activities without masks and social distancing is becoming an issue in spring break destinations, see https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/16/health/us-coronavirus-tuesday/index.html , even as former president Trump told an interviewer that people, inctluding his supports should be vaccinated. That statement came two days after the Biden White House said it would welcome such a statement. That statement came about a week after reports serfaced that the former president and former First Lady had received vaccinations in January before leaving the White House. Both had been treated for COVID-19 disease last summer.