Anyone entering Canada internationally (which only 4 cities are allowing) must now take a mandatory test and must quarantine. (Those multiple days in a hotel will add up, and that cost is the idea) https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trudeau-announces-new-restrictions-on-international-travel-to-canada/ar-BB1ddw03
Canada is also prohibiting flights to and from Spring Break destinations during March and April.
The US administration is increasing vaccine distribution and beginning a program to use retail chain pharmacies nationwide for administering Covid-19 vaccinations.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/02/02/fact-sheet-president-biden-announces-increased-vaccine-supply-initial-launch-of-the-federal-retail-pharmacy-program-and-expansion-of-fema-reimbursement-to-states/

The Biden administration is considering a rule that would require negative Covid-19 test results for domestic air travel, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Dr. Anthony Fauci gave a virtual lecture at the University of Miami on February 10th sharing insight about COVID-19 lessons, challenges:Well worth the read

https://news.miami.edu/stories/2021/02/fauci-shares-insight-about-covid-19-lessons,-challenges.html​​​
Melbourne announced a 5 days lockdown.

Problem is: the tickets for the Australian Open were already sold.
And the crowd is packing up Rod Laver Arena to watch Thiem vs Kyrgios (starts in minutes).
Update from Argentina:

After been extended until January 31st., the DISPO has a new extension until February 28th. As the number of cases is apparently decreasing again, some measurements taken in December might cease.

Also, classes in schools in the city of Buenos Aires started last Wednesday in small groups and following a strict protocol. In the rest of the jurisdictions will start on March in the same conditions.

Now the bad news:

President Fernandez asked the resignation of Health Minister González García after been discovered that he reserved 3.000 dosis of the Sputnik V vaccine to be used on his friends, celebrities and members of his political party, jumping the line in the vaccination plan.
United States still has the most number of Covid deaths as now reached half million deaths since the pandemic began in January 2020.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/u-s-reaches-500-000-deaths-coronavirus-n1257992
Not quite. Its expected this week, President Joe Biden will conduct a brief ceremony marking the occasion on the evening of the day on which that figure is confirmed,
The FDA has announced that the Johnson &Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,which only requires a single dose, and has far fewer storage requirements has demonstrated the requirements for an emergency use authorization in the US. The US CDCP is expected to issue that authorization this week. Supplies of this vaccine are expected to begin delivery next week.

A preliminary study is expected to be published this week, that a variant of the COVID-19 virus first found in California last year, now appears to have rapidly spread  in California and is reported more easily transmitted and cause more severe or fatal cases than other variants currently being seen globally. Its not clear yet how effective available Covid-19 vaccines are against this particular variant.
