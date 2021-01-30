The FDA has announced that the Johnson &Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,which only requires a single dose, and has far fewer storage requirements has demonstrated the requirements for an emergency use authorization in the US. The US CDCP is expected to issue that authorization this week. Supplies of this vaccine are expected to begin delivery next week.



A preliminary study is expected to be published this week, that a variant of the COVID-19 virus first found in California last year, now appears to have rapidly spread in California and is reported more easily transmitted and cause more severe or fatal cases than other variants currently being seen globally. Its not clear yet how effective available Covid-19 vaccines are against this particular variant.