An important milestone is in sight for the United States:



President Biden stated today that there will be a sufficient supply of the three US approved vaccines to vaccinate all adults in the US by the end of May. Hes also directing that teachers should have a priority in receiving vaccination by the end of March. The President wants all elementary and secondary schools reopening as soon as possible as faculty and staff receive their vaccinations.All of this is being made possible by the agreement by Merck Laboratories to manufacture dosages of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Still to be determined is the use of the vaccine for those under age 18.

