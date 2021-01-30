« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info  (Read 29386 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3109
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #325 on: January 30, 2021, 05:04:10 PM »
Anyone entering Canada internationally (which only 4 cities are allowing) must now take a mandatory test and must quarantine. (Those multiple days in a hotel will add up, and that cost is the idea) https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trudeau-announces-new-restrictions-on-international-travel-to-canada/ar-BB1ddw03
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4001
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #326 on: January 30, 2021, 08:05:11 PM »
Canada is also prohibiting flights to and from Spring Break destinations during March and April.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4001
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #327 on: February 02, 2021, 10:46:27 PM »
The US administration is increasing vaccine distribution and beginning a program to use retail chain pharmacies nationwide for administering Covid-19 vaccinations.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/02/02/fact-sheet-president-biden-announces-increased-vaccine-supply-initial-launch-of-the-federal-retail-pharmacy-program-and-expansion-of-fema-reimbursement-to-states/

Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4001
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #328 on: February 10, 2021, 04:58:40 AM »
The Biden administration is considering a rule that would require negative Covid-19 test results for domestic air travel, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4001
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #329 on: February 12, 2021, 01:31:18 AM »
Dr. Anthony Fauci gave a virtual lecture at the University of Miami on February 10th sharing insight about COVID-19 lessons, challenges:Well worth the read

https://news.miami.edu/stories/2021/02/fauci-shares-insight-about-covid-19-lessons,-challenges.html​​​
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2509
  • Winners!
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #330 on: February 12, 2021, 01:52:43 AM »
Melbourne announced a 5 days lockdown.

Problem is: the tickets for the Australian Open were already sold.
And the crowd is packing up Rod Laver Arena to watch Thiem vs Kyrgios (starts in minutes).
Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10585
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #331 on: February 19, 2021, 07:31:01 PM »
Update from Argentina:

After been extended until January 31st., the DISPO has a new extension until February 28th. As the number of cases is apparently decreasing again, some measurements taken in December might cease.

Also, classes in schools in the city of Buenos Aires started last Wednesday in small groups and following a strict protocol. In the rest of the jurisdictions will start on March in the same conditions.

Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10585
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #332 on: February 19, 2021, 07:36:15 PM »
Now the bad news:

President Fernandez asked the resignation of Health Minister González García after been discovered that he reserved 3.000 dosis of the Sputnik V vaccine to be used on his friends, celebrities and members of his political party, jumping the line in the vaccination plan.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2145
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #333 on: February 21, 2021, 05:35:24 PM »
United States still has the most number of Covid deaths as now reached half million deaths since the pandemic began in January 2020.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/u-s-reaches-500-000-deaths-coronavirus-n1257992
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4001
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #334 on: February 22, 2021, 01:59:29 AM »
Not quite. Its expected this week, President Joe Biden will conduct a brief ceremony marking the occasion on the evening of the day on which that figure is confirmed,
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4001
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #335 on: February 24, 2021, 08:12:38 AM »
The FDA has announced that the Johnson &Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,which only requires a single dose, and has far fewer storage requirements has demonstrated the requirements for an emergency use authorization in the US. The US CDCP is expected to issue that authorization this week. Supplies of this vaccine are expected to begin delivery next week.

A preliminary study is expected to be published this week, that a variant of the COVID-19 virus first found in California last year, now appears to have rapidly spread  in California and is reported more easily transmitted and cause more severe or fatal cases than other variants currently being seen globally. Its not clear yet how effective available Covid-19 vaccines are against this particular variant.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4001
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #336 on: February 25, 2021, 11:05:20 AM »
In addition to the variant of concern found in California, a second variant of concern has now been reported from New York City.

In the reports of two prepublication studies identifying these two new emerging variants (in California and in New York), where current vaccines may not be fully effective, are said to be highly transmittable, and may cause more severe cases. These instances are not isolated given the emergence of variants that have raised similar concerns elsewhere in South Africa, Braziland the UK.

Pilfer is reported researching the possibility of a booster dose to address these new variants of concern.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4001
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #337 on: February 27, 2021, 05:41:00 PM »
The United States has now issued an emergency use authorization for the Johnson & Johnson one dose COVID-19 vaccine. Distribution should begin this coming week.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10585
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #338 on: February 27, 2021, 05:57:39 PM »
Update from Argentina:

The Gamaleya National Center and the Russian Direct Investment Fund have reached a preliminary agreement with the Richmond Laboratory of Argentina to start producing the Sputnik V vaccine. As they have to built a complete new facility to this, is estimated that in no longer than one year the first dosis will be completely produced in the country. Also, this same place will provide dosis to the rest of the countries in the continent that are using that vaccine.

Also, almost one million dosis of the chinese vaccine Sinopharm have arrived to the country to continue with the vaccination plan.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4001
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #339 on: March 02, 2021, 04:26:16 PM »
An important milestone is in sight for the United States:

President Biden stated today that there will be a sufficient supply of the three US approved vaccines to vaccinate all adults in the US by the end of May. Hes also directing that teachers should have a priority in receiving vaccination by the end of March. The President wants all elementary and secondary schools reopening as soon as possible as faculty and staff receive their vaccinations.All of this is being made possible by the agreement by Merck Laboratories to manufacture dosages of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Still to be determined is the use of the vaccine for those under age 18.
« Last Edit: March 03, 2021, 10:59:43 AM by theschnauzers »
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4001
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #340 on: March 17, 2021, 12:04:33 AM »
The Biden administration currently expects that every state will be able to expand vaccinations to all adults 18 and over by May 1. However, there is growing concern that the so-called B.1.1.7 variants, which is 64% more infectious that the COVID-19 strains previously encountered will supplant that earlier strains and become the dominant strain in the US by April.
And reports of travel to locations and activities without masks and social distancing is becoming an issue in spring break destinations, see https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/16/health/us-coronavirus-tuesday/index.html, even as former president Trump told an interviewer that people, inctluding his supports should be vaccinated. That statement came two days after the Biden White House said it would welcome such a statement. That statement came about a week after reports serfaced that the former president and former First Lady had received vaccinations in January before leaving the White House. Both had been treated for COVID-19 disease last summer.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51998
  • TAR Detective
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #341 on: March 21, 2021, 07:35:17 AM »
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/miami-curfew-spring-break-crowds/

Curfew enabled. Crowds are being dispersed as well.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10585
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #342 on: Today at 05:09:07 PM »
News from Argentina:

A sudden increase of cases in the whole country has been considered by the Health experts as the first signs of the arriving of the "second wave". In the city of Buenos Aires we have passed from an average of around 700 daily cases to over a thousand. People returning from travels outside the country have to be tested inside the airport. Those who are negative are authorized to return to their homes - where they have to stay in quarantine for a week at least - and those whose results are positive are isolated in designated places.

Vaccination plan is proceeding at a slow rhythm due to the delay on the dosis delivering; and the goal of having enough population vaccinated by the middle of the year to have a minimal herd immunity is far for being achieved.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 