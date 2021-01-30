In addition to the variant of concern found in California, a second variant of concern has now been reported from New York City.
In the reports of two prepublication studies identifying these two new emerging variants (in California and in New York), where current vaccines may not be fully effective, are said to be highly transmittable, and may cause more severe cases. These instances are not isolated given the emergence of variants that have raised similar concerns elsewhere in South Africa, Braziland the UK.
Pilfer is reported researching the possibility of a booster dose to address these new variants of concern.