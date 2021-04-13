The government of Japan has announced a new state of emergency due to COVID-19 in Tokyo and three adjacent prefectures, thus prohibiting even local spectators attending any Olympic events.



In the US, a rise in infections and hospitalizations are being reported in states the have a lower level of vaccinations; a majority of the infections appear to be from the delta variant. Its not clear whether booster vaccinations will be needed yet, per the CDC, but Pfizer has now stated they are seeking approval for a booster vaccine, and to modify the vaccine to address the delta variant.