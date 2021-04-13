« previous next »
Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
April 13, 2021, 10:26:12 AM
Quote from: claude_24hrs on April 13, 2021, 09:43:34 AM
As in case, AstraZeneca vaccine was actually the first COVID-19 vaccine caused many European countries (except the UK) had to pause after complained several blood clot cases since mid-March. Europe is grappling on the third wave in the continent as cases have soared.

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
April 13, 2021, 03:12:29 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 13, 2021, 08:48:16 AM
The CDC and FDA recommend a pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccine over six rare blood clotting cases

The US Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration released a joint statement, confirming a story in The New York Times that the authorities would recommend a pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. There have been six recorded cases of rare blood clots around two weeks after the one-shot vaccine was given.
Whether its coincidental or not isnt clear, but all six cases involved women with the same specific type of blood clot occurring. Thats highly unusual.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Today at 07:32:12 AM
Global COVID-19 deaths has now passed to 3 million since where it began earlier last year. US still has the most number of COVID deaths but Brazil's COVID deaths have been climbed in the past 7 weeks causing a P1 variant originating in Brazil attributes the death rate.

Source: https://edition.cnn.com/2021/04/17/world/3-million-death-toll-covid-intl/index.html
