The CDC and FDA recommend a pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccine over six rare blood clotting cases
The US Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration released a joint statement, confirming a story in The New York Times that the authorities would recommend a pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. There have been six recorded cases of rare blood clots around two weeks after the one-shot vaccine was given.
Whether its coincidental or not isnt clear, but all six cases involved women with the same specific type of blood clot occurring. Thats highly unusual.