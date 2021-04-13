Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
As in case, AstraZeneca vaccine was actually the first COVID-19 vaccine caused many European countries (except the UK) had to pause after complained several blood clot cases since mid-March. Europe is grappling on the third wave in the continent as cases have soared.
https://twitter.com/i/events/1381929259438989318The CDC and FDA recommend a pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccine over six rare blood clotting casesThe US Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration released a joint statement, confirming a story in The New York Times that the authorities would recommend a pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. There have been six recorded cases of rare blood clots around two weeks after the one-shot vaccine was given.
