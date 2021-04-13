The government of Japan has announced a new state of emergency due to COVID-19 in Tokyo and three adjacent prefectures, thus prohibiting rvrn local spectators attending any Olympic events.



In the US, a rises in infections and hospitalizations are being reported in states the have a lower level of vaccinations; a majority of the infections appear to be from the delta variant. It not clear whether booster vaccinations will be needed yet, per the CDC, but Pfizer has now stated they are seeking approval for a booster vaccine, and to modify the vaccine to address the delta variant.