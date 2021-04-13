« previous next »
Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info

georgiapeach

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #350 on: April 13, 2021, 10:26:12 AM
Quote from: claude_24hrs on April 13, 2021, 09:43:34 AM
As in case, AstraZeneca vaccine was actually the first COVID-19 vaccine caused many European countries (except the UK) had to pause after complained several blood clot cases since mid-March. Europe is grappling on the third wave in the continent as cases have soared.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/09/health/vaccine-advisers-astrazeneca-us/index.html
theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #351 on: April 13, 2021, 03:12:29 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 13, 2021, 08:48:16 AM
https://twitter.com/i/events/1381929259438989318




The CDC and FDA recommend a pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccine over six rare blood clotting cases

The US Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration released a joint statement, confirming a story in The New York Times that the authorities would recommend a pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. There have been six recorded cases of rare blood clots around two weeks after the one-shot vaccine was given.
Whether its coincidental or not isnt clear, but all six cases involved women with the same specific type of blood clot occurring. Thats highly unusual.
claude_24hrs

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #352 on: April 17, 2021, 07:32:12 AM
Global COVID-19 deaths has now passed to 3 million since where it began earlier last year. US still has the most number of COVID deaths but Brazil's COVID deaths have been climbed in the past 7 weeks causing a P1 variant originating in Brazil attributes the death rate.

Source: https://edition.cnn.com/2021/04/17/world/3-million-death-toll-covid-intl/index.html
claude_24hrs

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #353 on: April 29, 2021, 09:56:28 PM
Global COVID-19 cases now exceeding 150 million for the first time since the outbreak began 16 months ago in Wuhan, China. India is already now the second worst COVID-19 affected country overtook Brazil and second to the United States. Daily cases in India have soared to 300,000 as infections have continued to rise.

Link: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-04-30/Global-COVID-19-tally-surpasses-150-million-ZSdHaNo5Q4/index.html
theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #354 on: May 03, 2021, 06:43:57 PM
The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those between ages 12 to 15 early next week.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/03/health/pfizer-covid-vaccine-teens-fda/index.html
theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #355 on: May 13, 2021, 04:10:21 PM
This afternoon the US CDC announced that fully vaccinated people only may be indoors or outdoors without masks and without socially distancing
georgiapeach

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #356 on: May 17, 2021, 05:16:59 AM
Just as some guidance this is the current policy to enter in the UK:

The US is an Amber country

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/red-amber-and-green-list-rules-for-entering-england

Alenaveda

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #357 on: May 21, 2021, 07:33:33 AM
Update from Argentina:

The country is finally back to Phase 1 until the end of the month. This was disposed by the health authorities yesterday and will be effective at midnight. Essential workers will be allowed to circulate long distances while the rest of the people only to buy food and medicines.
Alenaveda

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #358 on: May 26, 2021, 02:35:30 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on May 21, 2021, 07:33:33 AM
Update from Argentina:

The country is finally back to Phase 1 until the end of the month. This was disposed by the health authorities yesterday and will be effective at midnight. Essential workers will be allowed to circulate long distances while the rest of the people only to buy food and medicines.

Also is expected to arrive during this period almost 4 millions of dosis of vaccines from Astro Zeneca and new batches of Sputnik-V.
Maanca

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #359 on: June 18, 2021, 10:19:14 PM
On July 1st, Alberta will be the first province in Canada to lift all restrictions.
georgiapeach

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #360 on: June 22, 2021, 02:35:09 PM
OLYMPICS:

SUMMER OLYMPICS & WORLD CUP The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are slated to proceed in Tokyo despite rising concerns over Japanese vaccination rates and the nations current burden of COVID-19 cases. Olympic organizers announced some local fans will be allowed at events under strict rules, including mask wearing, no cheering, and returning directly home. Stadiums and other venues will be limited to 50% capacity or up to 10,000 domestic fans, whichever is less. Spectators will be allowed only if no state of emergency is in effect, and the rules could change as vaccinations increase or if a surge is predicted. Japan is advancing efforts to improve national vaccination rates, with 33 million inoculations to date and 7.7% of the population fully vaccinated.

Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security
claude_24hrs

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 07:57:41 PM
Global COVID-19 deaths have now succeeded into 4 million since the pandemic began in late 2019.

Link: https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/global-covid-19-death-toll-surpasses-4-million/ar-AALTZhP

In addition, the Olympics will completely take place without spectators following the state of emergency (restrictions) imposed in Tokyo for six weeks starting July 12 and lasting through August 22.
Alenaveda

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 08:08:25 PM
Update from Argentina:

Through a DNU (Decree of Necessity and Urgency) the goverment has modified the article of the Vaccines Law that didn't allow the purchase of vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson; after a debate about the modification of the law in the Congress to provide around 100.000 children with diseases with Pfizer vaccines was rejected by the majority of the members of the Chamber of Deputies.
theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #363 on: Today at 02:33:09 AM
The government of Japan has announced a new state of emergency due to COVID-19 in Tokyo and three adjacent prefectures, thus prohibiting rvrn local spectators attending any Olympic events.

In the US, a rises in infections and hospitalizations are being reported in states the have a lower level of vaccinations; a majority of the infections appear to be from the delta variant. It not clear whether booster vaccinations will be needed yet, per the CDC, but Pfizer has now stated they are seeking approval for a booster vaccine, and to modify the vaccine to address the delta variant.
georgiapeach

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #364 on: Today at 09:22:25 AM
I'd take a booster in a heartbeat. Ths is no joke. I'm back to mask wearing in public 100%. VERY strange that the US denied the need for a booster. That is 100% contrary to medical advice.
