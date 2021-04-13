No major policy announcements, but a lot of concerning information in the US. The Delta variant accounted for 86% of all new cases this past week, and cases and hospitalizations have increased in all 50 states and the District of Columbia over the past week. Reactions to this are muted with many states unwilling to re-impose restrictions and much of the burden of responding is being left to localities and businesses with many states having outlawed the use of vaccination passports and a conflict between fully vaccinated people who arent required to wear masks in most circumstances under CDC guidance, and unvaccinated people who are refusing to wear face coverings or be vaccinated. In short, its a mess!