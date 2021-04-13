OLYMPICS:
SUMMER OLYMPICS & WORLD CUP The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are slated to proceed in Tokyo despite rising concerns over Japanese vaccination rates and the nations current burden of COVID-19 cases. Olympic organizers announced some local fans will be allowed at events under strict rules, including mask wearing, no cheering, and returning directly home. Stadiums and other venues will be limited to 50% capacity or up to 10,000 domestic fans, whichever is less. Spectators will be allowed only if no state of emergency is in effect, and the rules could change as vaccinations increase or if a surge is predicted. Japan is advancing efforts to improve national vaccination rates, with 33 million inoculations to date and 7.7% of the population fully vaccinated.
Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security <centerhealthsecurity@mail301.jh.edu
>