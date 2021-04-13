« previous next »
Author Topic: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info  (Read 36766 times)

Offline georgiapeach

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #350 on: April 13, 2021, 10:26:12 AM »
Quote from: claude_24hrs on April 13, 2021, 09:43:34 AM
As in case, AstraZeneca vaccine was actually the first COVID-19 vaccine caused many European countries (except the UK) had to pause after complained several blood clot cases since mid-March. Europe is grappling on the third wave in the continent as cases have soared.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/09/health/vaccine-advisers-astrazeneca-us/index.html
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #351 on: April 13, 2021, 03:12:29 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 13, 2021, 08:48:16 AM
https://twitter.com/i/events/1381929259438989318




The CDC and FDA recommend a pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccine over six rare blood clotting cases

The US Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration released a joint statement, confirming a story in The New York Times that the authorities would recommend a pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. There have been six recorded cases of rare blood clots around two weeks after the one-shot vaccine was given.
Whether its coincidental or not isnt clear, but all six cases involved women with the same specific type of blood clot occurring. Thats highly unusual.
-- theschnauzers

Offline claude_24hrs

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #352 on: April 17, 2021, 07:32:12 AM »
Global COVID-19 deaths has now passed to 3 million since where it began earlier last year. US still has the most number of COVID deaths but Brazil's COVID deaths have been climbed in the past 7 weeks causing a P1 variant originating in Brazil attributes the death rate.

Source: https://edition.cnn.com/2021/04/17/world/3-million-death-toll-covid-intl/index.html
Offline claude_24hrs

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #353 on: April 29, 2021, 09:56:28 PM »
Global COVID-19 cases now exceeding 150 million for the first time since the outbreak began 16 months ago in Wuhan, China. India is already now the second worst COVID-19 affected country overtook Brazil and second to the United States. Daily cases in India have soared to 300,000 as infections have continued to rise.

Link: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-04-30/Global-COVID-19-tally-surpasses-150-million-ZSdHaNo5Q4/index.html
Offline theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #354 on: May 03, 2021, 06:43:57 PM »
The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those between ages 12 to 15 early next week.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/03/health/pfizer-covid-vaccine-teens-fda/index.html
-- theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #355 on: May 13, 2021, 04:10:21 PM »
This afternoon the US CDC announced that fully vaccinated people only may be indoors or outdoors without masks and without socially distancing
-- theschnauzers

Offline georgiapeach

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #356 on: May 17, 2021, 05:16:59 AM »
Just as some guidance this is the current policy to enter in the UK:

The US is an Amber country

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/red-amber-and-green-list-rules-for-entering-england

RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Alenaveda

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #357 on: May 21, 2021, 07:33:33 AM »
Update from Argentina:

The country is finally back to Phase 1 until the end of the month. This was disposed by the health authorities yesterday and will be effective at midnight. Essential workers will be allowed to circulate long distances while the rest of the people only to buy food and medicines.
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #358 on: May 26, 2021, 02:35:30 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on May 21, 2021, 07:33:33 AM
Update from Argentina:

The country is finally back to Phase 1 until the end of the month. This was disposed by the health authorities yesterday and will be effective at midnight. Essential workers will be allowed to circulate long distances while the rest of the people only to buy food and medicines.

Also is expected to arrive during this period almost 4 millions of dosis of vaccines from Astro Zeneca and new batches of Sputnik-V.
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Maanca

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #359 on: June 18, 2021, 10:19:14 PM »
On July 1st, Alberta will be the first province in Canada to lift all restrictions.
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #360 on: June 22, 2021, 02:35:09 PM »
OLYMPICS:

SUMMER OLYMPICS & WORLD CUP The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are slated to proceed in Tokyo despite rising concerns over Japanese vaccination rates and the nations current burden of COVID-19 cases. Olympic organizers announced some local fans will be allowed at events under strict rules, including mask wearing, no cheering, and returning directly home. Stadiums and other venues will be limited to 50% capacity or up to 10,000 domestic fans, whichever is less. Spectators will be allowed only if no state of emergency is in effect, and the rules could change as vaccinations increase or if a surge is predicted. Japan is advancing efforts to improve national vaccination rates, with 33 million inoculations to date and 7.7% of the population fully vaccinated.

Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security <centerhealthsecurity@mail301.jh.edu>
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #361 on: July 08, 2021, 07:57:41 PM »
Global COVID-19 deaths have now succeeded into 4 million since the pandemic began in late 2019.

Link: https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/global-covid-19-death-toll-surpasses-4-million/ar-AALTZhP

In addition, the Olympics will completely take place without spectators following the state of emergency (restrictions) imposed in Tokyo for six weeks starting July 12 and lasting through August 22.
Offline Alenaveda

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #362 on: July 08, 2021, 08:08:25 PM »
Update from Argentina:

Through a DNU (Decree of Necessity and Urgency) the goverment has modified the article of the Vaccines Law that didn't allow the purchase of vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson; after a debate about the modification of the law in the Congress to provide around 100.000 children with diseases with Pfizer vaccines was rejected by the majority of the members of the Chamber of Deputies.
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #363 on: July 09, 2021, 02:33:09 AM »
The government of Japan has announced a new state of emergency due to COVID-19 in Tokyo and three adjacent prefectures, thus prohibiting even local spectators attending any Olympic events.

In the US, a rise in infections and hospitalizations are being reported in states the have a lower level of vaccinations; a majority of the infections appear to be from the delta variant. Its not clear whether booster vaccinations will be needed yet, per the CDC, but Pfizer has now stated they are seeking approval for a booster vaccine, and to modify the vaccine to address the delta variant.
-- theschnauzers

Offline georgiapeach

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #364 on: July 09, 2021, 09:22:25 AM »
I'd take a booster in a heartbeat. Ths is no joke. I'm back to mask wearing in public 100%. VERY strange that the US denied the need for a booster. That is 100% contrary to medical advice.
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline redskevin88

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #365 on: July 14, 2021, 06:25:17 AM »
Somebody when clubbing when contagious for COVID and there's a new dangerous cluster in Singapore. Back to square one again.
https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/singapore/covid-19-cases-singapore-local-unlinked-jul-14-ktv-cluster-15217120
Offline theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #366 on: July 16, 2021, 11:07:17 PM »
Canada announced today that fully vaccinated Americans will be allowed. To enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning in mid-August. Nonessential visitors from other countries will be. Permitted as of mid-September.
-- theschnauzers

Offline Alenaveda

« Reply #367 on: July 17, 2021, 04:24:34 AM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on July 08, 2021, 08:08:25 PM
Update from Argentina:

Through a DNU (Decree of Necessity and Urgency) the goverment has modified the article of the Vaccines Law that didn't allow the purchase of vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson; after a debate about the modification of the law in the Congress to provide around 100.000 children with diseases with Pfizer vaccines was rejected by the majority of the members of the Chamber of Deputies.

Now the restrictions are over 3.5 millions of doses of the Moderna vaccine have arrived yesterday night. This batch is part of the USA vaccine donation plan announced by President Biden administration.

Also, as the curve of contagion is slowly decreasing again and the vaccination plan is increasing its rate, some jurisdictions are moving back into phases two and three.
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline georgiapeach

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #368 on: July 17, 2021, 09:05:37 AM »
Hoping for better days Alen!
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Alenaveda

« Reply #369 on: July 17, 2021, 09:32:56 AM »
Only concern now is Delta. So far 18 cases were confirmed from this new variant. All of them in people that returned from travelling international. This people followed the new directives and isolated in designated places. No reports on infecting close contacts or community circulation so far; although is expected to happen at some point.
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #370 on: July 19, 2021, 06:43:21 PM »
Quick update:

The Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires (AMBA) has officially returned to Phase 4 starting today. Also kids and teens with pre-existent diseases now can register to be vaccinated in the AMBA
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #371 on: July 20, 2021, 07:48:20 PM »
No major policy announcements, but a lot of concerning information in the US. The Delta variant accounted for 86% of all new cases this past week, and cases and hospitalizations have increased in all 50 states and the District of Columbia over the past week. Reactions to this are muted with many states unwilling to re-impose restrictions and much of the burden of responding is being left to localities and businesses with many states having outlawed the use of vaccination passports and a conflict between fully vaccinated people who arent required to wear masks in most circumstances under CDC guidance, and unvaccinated people who are refusing to wear face coverings or be vaccinated. In short, its a mess!
-- theschnauzers

Offline theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #372 on: Today at 05:15:39 PM »
A number of developments are expected this week.
The US CDCP is now expected to recommend that fully vaccinated people in those local communities where new cases of the Delta variant is rapidly surging should resume wearing masks in some indoor situations. They are going to recommend that children in K to 12 classes wear masks at schools.
He White House is expected to require all federal government employees and contractors to be vaccinated; those who arent wil l be required to submit to weekly COVID-19 tests and other requirements. The department of veterans requirements in place in view of the medical care facilities the department operates and the extensive contact the department has with veterans. 
-- theschnauzers
