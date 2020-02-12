

I was put off by that too to be honest. But is it crazy that I'm still prefer them over DeAngelo & Gary (DeAngelo particularly)?



I know I have a lot to say and they're not usually in one comment and that's annoying so I'm gonna try to be more coherent this time.



Much of how we like a team depends on how much we find them to be genuine & relatable. For example, we can dislike a team and side with the team opposing to them because someone we have problems with like them.



What Aparna said did make her seems "entitled" but I have a feeling in her mind, if Eswar & Aparna are gonna u-turn someone, they're gonna u-turn a strong team (Leo & Alana and apparently a lot of us think so too). That's why they freaked out when they got u-turned because it doesn't make sense to them. That led her to think that DeAngelo & Gary might have problems with them & didn't say anything. That's why she's so aggressive towards DeAngelo & Gary.



For me, I found DeAngelo to be ingenuine & Gary to just play along with him. He said he could have told Michelle & Victoria they forgot their stuffs in Brasil sooner but "witholding" that information because that would give them an advance. He said it's a game & he didn't care about what others thought but he's also the one who talked a lot about making sure Mine Five became Top Five (according to Hung at the start of leg 7 if I'm not mistaken).



All of those would be fine if they're actually that independent but they actually let the alliance carry them too. Like when DeAngelo freaked out at the RB in Berlin and begged Hung to not leave him behind or asked Hung & Chee where they could get a sheep head in Kazakhstan or tried to get Maddison & Riley to share a riskshaw with him in India. That showed me he's willing to receive all the help he can get. He just doesn't feel like he should do something for them in return.