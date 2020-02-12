Considering James had made previous comparisons to TAR 21 when making the Mine 5, I guess a U-Turn block was inevitable.

Again fitting for the season, nothing wrong strategically but not the most entertaining. Though it would have been epic to have DeAngelo blow his lead that badly.

Not sure why every visit to Siem Reap needs teams to go to Tonle Sap.

The tile task was at least the most original.

Also, does every female greeter in Cambodia have to wear the same outfit? (Even international with Australia & Israel)