I certainly wouldn't go far as to say that the season is bottom 5; the tasks proved to be a big improvement from the TAR27/29 era, even if Cambodia/Colombia were disappointing. TAR13 remains the best Cambodia leg imo (besides Nuku's TAR:DC route lol), which coincidentally was the first episode I've ever watched live, so I certainly have a soft spot. Surprised they did so little with the temples of Angkor.



Yeah I def agree its not bottom 5. Not great but not bad. What Ive really liked about this season is that theyve started bringing features of the older (first 10) seasons back, like the Yield, the mega leg (im surprised Phil said it was the first time bc they literally did this in Hungary), and going to more countries than usual. On that last note, i think this is the first season where every leg is in a different country, but if you count India as two legs, this hasnt been done since like TAR10.My main problems with the season are the leg lengths. Maybe its just bc TAR DC has given me a new perspective but with the exception of a few legs, most of these legs have felt VERY short (especially that Brazil leg, like wtf?) There have been a lot of really good tasks, like the last leg was stellar, but there have been very boring tasks or tasks that were unique to the location.Also, anyone know why theres never flight searching anymore? Is it due to budget constraints?I think 30 and 31 were very good seasons, and I would even argue that 29 was good, but I feel like 32 has so far been mediocre compared to the last two strong seasons. I think if theyd fleshed out better legs in these cool rarely-visited locations, it wouldve made it a strong season on the producers part.