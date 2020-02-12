This leg was OK. Unbalanced Detours and a great Roadblock. (TAR 13 had a better Siem Reap leg though. Dandrew with the gas pump).I like tasks where teams have to make an offering at places, so I really can't complain about that mini-task.The fishing Detour looked like it took less time to do. Pulling the net, collect the fish, then weigh the fish. Teams did this very quickly and were the first done with the Detour.However, the gardening Detour took slower because teams had to do a bit more in this side of the Detour. Mixing the soil could take awhile.The Roadblock was fun. Having teams make a tile then having to solve a slide puzzle with the tile they made to place last was really creative.Rating: 3/5