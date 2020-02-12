« previous next »
Yeah u-turning strategy of the NFL teams turned out to be their saviour. The siblings did make a good comeback, and had they U-turned the stronger teams, they might not have a chance to survive.

but then again all the DeAngelo had to do was watching the whole process of it
Considering James had made previous comparisons to TAR 21 when making the Mine 5, I guess a U-Turn block was inevitable.
Again fitting for the season, nothing wrong strategically but not the most entertaining. Though it would have been epic to have DeAngelo blow his lead that badly.
Not sure why every visit to Siem Reap needs teams to go to Tonle Sap.
The tile task was at least the most original.
Also, does every female greeter in Cambodia have to wear the same outfit? (Even international with Australia & Israel)
I certainly wouldn't go far as to say that the season is bottom 5; the tasks proved to be a big improvement from the TAR27/29 era, even if Cambodia/Colombia were disappointing. TAR13 remains the best Cambodia leg imo (besides Nuku's TAR:DC route lol), which coincidentally was the first episode I've ever watched live, so I certainly have a soft spot. Surprised they did so little with the temples of Angkor.
This tho. They could do a decent RB in angkor are and it would have been far better than having to do a tile... In Cambodia.
