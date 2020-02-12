I certainly wouldn't go far as to say that the season is bottom 5; the tasks proved to be a big improvement from the TAR27/29 era, even if Cambodia/Colombia were disappointing. TAR13 remains the best Cambodia leg imo (besides Nuku's TAR:DC route lol), which coincidentally was the first episode I've ever watched live, so I certainly have a soft spot. Surprised they did so little with the temples of Angkor.
Yeah I def agree its not bottom 5. Not great but not bad. What Ive really liked about this season is that theyve started bringing features of the older (first 10) seasons back, like the Yield, the mega leg (im surprised Phil said it was the first time bc they literally did this in Hungary), and going to more countries than usual. On that last note, i think this is the first season where every leg is in a different country, but if you count India as two legs, this hasnt been done since like TAR10.
My main problems with the season are the leg lengths. Maybe its just bc TAR DC has given me a new perspective but with the exception of a few legs, most of these legs have felt VERY short (especially that Brazil leg, like wtf?) There have been a lot of really good tasks, like the last leg was stellar, but there have been very boring tasks or tasks that were unique to the location.
Also, anyone know why theres never flight searching anymore? Is it due to budget constraints?
I think 30 and 31 were very good seasons, and I would even argue that 29 was good, but I feel like 32 has so far been mediocre compared to the last two strong seasons. I think if theyd fleshed out better legs in these cool rarely-visited locations, it wouldve made it a strong season on the producers part.