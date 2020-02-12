« previous next »
TAR 32 EP 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/2/20 8-9PM

elthemagnifico

Re: TAR 32 EP 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/2/20 8-9PM
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:36:51 PM
Yeah u-turning strategy of the NFL teams turned out to be their saviour. The siblings did make a good comeback, and had they U-turned the stronger teams, they might not have a chance to survive.

but then again all the DeAngelo had to do was watching the whole process of it
Xoruz

Re: TAR 32 EP 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/2/20 8-9PM
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:45:29 PM
Considering James had made previous comparisons to TAR 21 when making the Mine 5, I guess a U-Turn block was inevitable.
Again fitting for the season, nothing wrong strategically but not the most entertaining. Though it would have been epic to have DeAngelo blow his lead that badly.
Not sure why every visit to Siem Reap needs teams to go to Tonle Sap.
The tile task was at least the most original.
Also, does every female greeter in Cambodia have to wear the same outfit? (Even international with Australia & Israel)
Bookworm

Re: TAR 32 EP 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/2/20 8-9PM
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:46:22 PM
I certainly wouldn't go far as to say that the season is bottom 5; the tasks proved to be a big improvement from the TAR27/29 era, even if Cambodia/Colombia were disappointing. TAR13 remains the best Cambodia leg imo (besides Nuku's TAR:DC route lol), which coincidentally was the first episode I've ever watched live, so I certainly have a soft spot. Surprised they did so little with the temples of Angkor.
elthemagnifico

Re: TAR 32 EP 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/2/20 8-9PM
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:59:19 PM
Quote from: Bookworm on Yesterday at 08:46:22 PM
I certainly wouldn't go far as to say that the season is bottom 5; the tasks proved to be a big improvement from the TAR27/29 era, even if Cambodia/Colombia were disappointing. TAR13 remains the best Cambodia leg imo (besides Nuku's TAR:DC route lol), which coincidentally was the first episode I've ever watched live, so I certainly have a soft spot. Surprised they did so little with the temples of Angkor.

This tho. They could do a decent RB in angkor are and it would have been far better than having to do a tile... In Cambodia.
NELs

Re: TAR 32 EP 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/2/20 8-9PM
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 11:14:55 PM
This leg was OK. Unbalanced Detours and a great Roadblock. (TAR 13 had a better Siem Reap leg though. Dandrew with the gas pump :2hearts:).

I like tasks where teams have to make an offering at places, so I really can't complain about that mini-task.

The fishing Detour looked like it took less time to do. Pulling the net, collect the fish, then weigh the fish. Teams did this very quickly and were the first done with the Detour.

However, the gardening Detour took slower because teams had to do a bit more in this side of the Detour. Mixing the soil could take awhile.

The Roadblock was fun. Having teams make a tile then having to solve a slide puzzle with the tile they made to place last was really creative.

Rating: 3/5
cbacbacba1

Re: TAR 32 EP 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/2/20 8-9PM
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 11:47:36 PM
Based on the roadblock performance of DeAngelo, what could have happened if Beard Bros were first at the u-turn and u-turned NFL ? Eswar & Aparna may have a chance to stay  :d025:
Declive

Re: TAR 32 EP 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/2/20 8-9PM
Reply #56 on: Today at 01:45:05 AM
I felt bad for the eliminated team. But they seemed to be the weaker link on the 5 alliance.

My order of preference to win it now:

Riley & Maddison
Gary & DeAngelo
Hung & Chee/Will & James

But...anything can happen. Plus, Will/James are the ones who deserve the most, in my opinion. Flawless race.
nrh2110

Re: TAR 32 EP 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/2/20 8-9PM
Reply #57 on: Today at 01:58:09 AM
Quote from: Bookworm on Yesterday at 08:46:22 PM
I certainly wouldn't go far as to say that the season is bottom 5; the tasks proved to be a big improvement from the TAR27/29 era, even if Cambodia/Colombia were disappointing. TAR13 remains the best Cambodia leg imo (besides Nuku's TAR:DC route lol), which coincidentally was the first episode I've ever watched live, so I certainly have a soft spot. Surprised they did so little with the temples of Angkor.

Yeah I def agree its not bottom 5. Not great but not bad. What Ive really liked about this season is that theyve started bringing features of the older (first 10) seasons back, like the Yield, the mega leg (im surprised Phil said it was the first time bc they literally did this in Hungary), and going to more countries than usual. On that last note, i think this is the first season where every leg is in a different country, but if you count India as two legs, this hasnt been done since like TAR10.

My main problems with the season are the leg lengths. Maybe its just bc TAR DC has given me a new perspective but with the exception of a few legs, most of these legs have felt VERY short (especially that Brazil leg, like wtf?) There have been a lot of really good tasks, like the last leg was stellar, but there have been very boring tasks or tasks that were unique to the location.

Also, anyone know why theres never flight searching anymore? Is it due to budget constraints?

I think 30 and 31 were very good seasons, and I would even argue that 29 was good, but I feel like 32 has so far been mediocre compared to the last two strong seasons. I think if theyd fleshed out better legs in these cool rarely-visited locations, it wouldve made it a strong season on the producers part.
mnicole

Re: TAR 32 EP 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/2/20 8-9PM
Reply #58 on: Today at 02:11:36 AM
Some posts are giving a low rating to the season.  I may be naive but I want to put it out there that there are viewers like me who are enjoying the Race this season.  And I want to give a shout out to the producers of the show and the production team on a job well done.

The preview for next week looks like a mini finale with the run/walk and the memory challenge.  I am partial to the NFLers, but if they happen to get eliminated next week...I hope CheeHu wins the Race.

ADDENDUM LATE ENTRY:  I agree that the attitude of the female in the brother sister team after they were UTurned was "poor sportsmanship".  She had said prior to her being UTurned was that she planned to use the UTurn on another team.  She must think she is "entitled" such that she can UTurn others but that no one else can UTurn her...  Even more egregious was her taunting DeAngelo when she already knew he was struggling with the challenge.  Her "kicking someone when they are down" is an indicator on how she conducts her life outside of the race.  Kicking someone when they are down is pure B... S...
elthemagnifico

Re: TAR 32 EP 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/2/20 8-9PM
Reply #59 on: Today at 03:11:05 AM
NFL were on the U-Turn Board first than the others proved why Beard bros/ Will and James yielding the blondes made a better sense rather than yielding NFL
alecbaldwin

Re: TAR 32 EP 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/2/20 8-9PM
Reply #60 on: Today at 08:58:49 AM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Yesterday at 07:46:47 PM
Aparna had one of the best greeting in the race  :lol: :lol:
Chad from S17 said hi: "Big smart doctor! How is that PhD treating ya?"  :lol: :lol:
alecbaldwin

Re: TAR 32 EP 10 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/2/20 8-9PM
Reply #61 on: Today at 09:21:16 AM
I feel like there's something wrong with you when Brendon & Rachel showed more class then you when they faced the team they u-turned at the RB. At least, Brendon said "Sorry, let me tell you why we did it" rather than "whatever happened to sportsmanship, man? It's a race, you got u-turned that's part of the game. Control your emotion."
