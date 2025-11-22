« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)  (Read 16459 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1515
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #25 on: November 22, 2025, 08:59:01 PM »
For me, I just have to know why Joel was wearing a shirt that said "SLUT" on it.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2257
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #26 on: November 23, 2025, 10:36:49 PM »
I've seen a lot, but a team getting lost looking for the Pit Start clue is new to me. There was quite a bit of blatant stealing with the second episode. The broom bike task and the Old McDonald task were taken straight from Australia 7. The Detour was also a bit counterintuitive as the needle in a haystack task was way faster than the skill task. Also on the notion of heat again, Mari was beet red by the end of this leg.
Show content
Thought Karri & Tuukka had a chance, but it wasn't meant to be.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4570
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #27 on: November 24, 2025, 01:56:29 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on November 23, 2025, 10:36:49 PM
I've seen a lot, but a team getting lost looking for the Pit Start clue is new to me.

It's just funnier that happened in the same year TAR Canada had a team forget their backpacks at the Pit Start  :funny:
Logged

Offline finamazing

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 40
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #28 on: November 25, 2025, 03:47:01 PM »
Episode 2

Good episode. I like that they had a lot of tasks, but the tasks were not TOO straightforward or boring.

Rooting for Mari & Son. I like most of the teams. Sara&Brother are not my faves, but they are entertaining. The kids at school were too cute.

I kinda wish they had spend another episode in Cambodia and visited Phnom Phen and the killing fields & the prison. Finnish people (or Europeans) don't know much about The Cambodian Genocide, so this was a missed opportunity. And it is quite recent history, Finnish people are very familiar for example with the holocaust but learning history is very eurocentric.

At least in the earlier Amazing Race US, the episodes where they visited touching sites with gruesome history were one of the best ones.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FVx5fiv65NY



Quote from: G.B. on November 22, 2025, 08:59:01 PM
For me, I just have to know why Joel was wearing a shirt that said "SLUT" on it.

I think this was also pointed out in Finnish Media and they noted Social Media comments calling it tone dead & disrespectful.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2257
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #29 on: November 29, 2025, 10:30:03 AM »
More in Thailand next week.
« Last Edit: November 29, 2025, 01:35:21 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2257
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #30 on: November 29, 2025, 04:09:08 PM »
Every single time around this point of every season. Also, I find it funny how Thailand is the first country they revisit and they do the coin balancing task again just with water. Think they were hoping more people would get drenched. Of all the teams with the most questionable boat building skills, Tomas & Esko easily took the prize. None of their bamboo poles stayed above water. The women continue to dominate this season though Sara & Artturi are moving up. Mari & Joel have gotten another lucky break though don't think it will last.


I'll just leave this here.

http://iltalehti.fi/tv-ja-leffat/a/b93611b5-de9d-4efc-9126-491afc5e5f6c

Quote
Parkkali says that he developed a fever in Cambodia, where he received painkillers to control the symptoms. The flight to Thailand also went in a feverish mood.

 Finally, the situation hit me in the face. On the morning of the race, an ambulance and production crew came to our hotel. I had to be put on an IV because my body was completely empty, Parkkali recalls.

 I was in really bad shape, completely bedridden. My fever was really high and I also had flu symptoms. It was hard to talk and I was sweating. Then, when I got a stomach bug, I went completely dry and limp. That was the worst of all.

 The doctor said that now the fever is so high and the stomach is rumbling so loudly that if he goes to compete, the risk of myocarditis is so high that there is no way he can go, Parkkali says.

Parkkali was bedridden for several days, unable to leave his hotel room. Lindemann did not catch the disease, even though he was in the same room as Parkkali.
Logged

Offline finamazing

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 40
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #31 on: November 30, 2025, 05:46:40 AM »
Episode 3

Decent/Good episode. The tasks were good, since there were different techniques or tactics how you can do it (coconuts & building the raft). The elevator or stairs at the end was also okay, though I think it was just to make it easier for the editor to try to make things more dramatic.

Mari is still my fave, but I don't like her son. Sara&Artturi are entertaining and nice that they are moving forward in the rankings, but next episode Sara will have difficulties cuddling with the snakes I guess.

The female teams are okay, but faves are mom&daughter. The politicians Maria&other blonde are also interesting and competitive, interesting to see Maria's boiling points and her losing her temper more and more as the game continues.

Tuomas from twins team seems to be a bit goofy and disoriented, which is good, since other teams are a bit too similar with each other.

Hmm. I am not happy about the way how the young men ended their race, even though they were my least favourites. The episode didn't showcase enough how sick Jaakko really was. Especially, when the old guy & Mari have also been sick. Now they made it look like the boys were hangover, just not feeling it, tired or something else - when the news article states that he was actually really sick.
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1515
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #32 on: December 01, 2025, 06:21:53 AM »
I'm assuming "Rokkaa" translates to "Rock", as in the verb to make music. ("We're gonna ROCK this town!") Because all of my research pointed me towards "Rokkaa" meaning "Pea Soup", and that makes a lot less sense.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline finamazing

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 40
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #33 on: December 03, 2025, 05:26:40 AM »
Quote from: G.B. on December 01, 2025, 06:21:53 AM
I'm assuming "Rokkaa" translates to "Rock", as in the verb to make music. ("We're gonna ROCK this town!") Because all of my research pointed me towards "Rokkaa" meaning "Pea Soup", and that makes a lot less sense.

You are correct :tup:

In this case "rokkaa" means "to rock". However, one could say rokka or rokkakeitto, meaning the pea soup. It is not the most used word for it, more like a regional word. Also Rokka was the last name of a well-known somewhat fictional character.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2257
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #34 on: December 05, 2025, 10:10:53 AM »
Episode 4 is on a day early due to Independence Day.
« Last Edit: December 05, 2025, 02:06:40 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2257
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #35 on: December 07, 2025, 08:17:18 PM »
So this leg filmed on Mother's Day with Mari being gifted a foot massage from her son. Of all of the tasks to really stump teams, I would not have guessed a tangram. A few people were taken aback by the snakes, though none more so than Sara. It was nice of Tomas to help her out. The eliminated team had always been one of the more middling ones placement wise. While they still had a chance, they couldn't regain too much ground after the tangram.
Logged

Offline finamazing

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 40
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #36 on: December 08, 2025, 03:11:06 PM »
Episode 4

Watched it few days ago, so I might not remember everything. Sara The Snake Charmer was quite entertaining, but it walso cute how Sara&Artturi and other teams helped each other. However, I hope this won't last, since it not interesting in the long run.

Can't remember which team was last. So ... I guess it was not that memorable, maybe the "older ladies".

The theme park was rundown, it almost looked like the editors wanted to point that out with some close-ups ...


Tuomas. Goofy. I am starting to like him more and more.
Tuomas's twin sister. Calming Tuomas down and maybe a bit more sensible one?


Sara. Dramatic.
Artturi. Keeping Sara together.


Tomas. Helpful.
Esko. Weird but lovely? I'm starting to think that they showed the toilet conversations in the earlier episodes, because now he is talking about angels, so I assume there is more interesting things coming out of his mouth also in the near future.

Mari. Rooting for her because of her previous comedic productions, don't like the son though.

Nina&daughter. They seem to have the package. Fit enough, brains, street-wise, smart, handy, talented in various ways.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2257
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #37 on: December 13, 2025, 10:30:24 AM »
Last TAR episode of 2025 next week.
« Last Edit: December 13, 2025, 12:33:40 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline finamazing

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 40
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #38 on: December 13, 2025, 02:44:53 PM »
Episode 5 - Sri Lanka

This was a great episode!

The tasks were demanding, though it's a bit sus to put them work with literal ****, when they obviously have some open small wounds etc, since they are in this kind of race. Infection risk.

And wow. They were literally covered in **** after the tasks.

The ending was interesting. Firstly, I thought also during this season, they have had the production coordinator or people from the production giving instructions to the "local judge", if the task is success or fail. Now it seems, that this is not the case always - which is good. However, I think it was good that they made this decision, when the judging was unfair.

Sad to see one of my fave teams to go. But glad to see Mari still in the race!

I think all the teams are at least likable. The other teams are starting to paint a picture about Maria&younger, that they are not helpful? It seems that many of the teams think, that they are not helping and are rude - so they do not want to help them vice versa. Maria seems to be more and more aggressive or at least passive-aggressive, as the season progresses.

I wonder if the tune played at one point was truly from Sri Lanka, or from India ...
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2257
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #39 on: December 14, 2025, 03:39:19 PM »
Very much so the best episode so far. It was the earliest that they had an equalizer in three seasons and felt more competitive. I do not want to know how all of the teams smelled by the end of the leg considering both Detour tasks involved manure. Sara & Artturi almost had it but struggled with the raban dance due to Sara having long nails. How to Mari & Joel keep getting away with this? This ending is up there with Rob & Amber in All Stars. Nina & Elsa elected to quit a task after struggling with dehydration and blisters and managed to survive the leg only to find out that Mari & Joel would have finished ahead of them if the teacher taught them the correct dance steps.
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1515
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #40 on: December 15, 2025, 08:04:03 PM »
The theme of this season is "Dominating the entire leg, but slipping up on the last task and allowing someone else to win the leg"
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2257
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #41 on: December 20, 2025, 10:30:32 AM »
That's a wrap for 2025. Show's off for the next two weeks and will be back in 2026.
« Last Edit: December 20, 2025, 01:19:05 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline finamazing

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 40
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #42 on: December 20, 2025, 03:33:59 PM »
Episode 6

In-laws Esko&Tomas are my faves, sad to see Tomas forgot his bag, but I'm glad they did not fall too much behind while backtracking. My individual favourite is still Mari, and I am happy to see that they are still in the race.

Armi is starting to lose her cool as the race continues, which is fine I guess. Now it seems that Armi and Maria are handling pressure the worst. Armi&Sari and Maria&Vilma are my least favourites.

The twins are kinda underdogs and entertaining enough. The siblings Sara&Artturi are climbing in the race and also in my own rankings, they seem versatile and they have been doing good choices lately.

So this was more or less mid-season finale. The season has been entertaining enough and it has been a pleasure to watch. I do think they need to cast more "bigger" personalities for the next season. Sure, there are some tantrums from Maria and maybe Armi and Mari, Sara is scared of many things and Esko and Mari have comedic relief type characteristics. But I would still want to see something else or more. More dramatic/chaotic individuals, or some funny people, more absent-minded, devious and strategic players, very smart people etc ...

I think they should give option to U-Turn in a critical point. We might see Maria&Vilma, Millu&Karoliina or someone surprising U-Turn someone else. This would build tention amongst the teams, since some, like Tomas just want to help other teams and it seems sometimes like they are on a field trip.

Millu&Karoliina are mid tier. I wish they would've shown what foods people were eating, since there was a selection of foods. It was obvious that Artturi and Karoliina for example were eating different foods.

I wish this was last eating task in this season, but I know it is wishful thinking. But please, only one more ... Enough is enough. I'd rather watch the traditional dances or singing than eating. However, I guess this time it was understandable to have eating task, since they were in one of the world's leading spice and flavour filled countries.

The players who have been in other reality games shows, who are still in the race:

Tomas was in The Mole, season 4, and he was the winner. He was totally different than in The Amazing Race. He played his part brilliantly in The Mole. Shady, suspicious, but also collecting money for the grand prize. And of course, he knew best, who the actual mole was. He is actually pretty smart and he has many talents.

Sara was in The Celebrity Big Brother in the year 2013, blunt person in that show, since others were big personalities. She has also been "All-Star Lifeguards", where contestants do tasks related to life guarding. She was in a "I'm a celebrity! Get me out of here!" -type of Jungle Survivor Celebrity show, where her hate for critters was obvious. She was also in The Finnish Survivor, but can't remember much of her in it.

Before Amazing Race, she has not been that interesting in the reality shows she's been on.

Millu won The Finnish Survivor, but tbh I do not remember her or her season that much, even though it was only few years ago. She was not the best player of the season, but oh well ...

Karoliina on the other hand did not win her season of Finnish Survivor, but to me, she was an ideal Survivor player. Great strategic and tactical player, who was good in the games and on the social side too. She was scheming a lot in the Survivor, so when she went to The Traitors, she was voted out as a "Faithful" early on, since the others could not trust her.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2257
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #43 on: December 22, 2025, 07:17:10 PM »
Don't know how Mari & Joel manage to do it. It was a very activeTV coded leg with the fish market and the treasure chest. Tomas & Esko had a real roller coaster by starting in first, falling to last after losing the fanny pack, and finishing in the middle of the pack. On that note, not sure if it's changes by production or the cast or a mix of both, but a rise and fall like that was pretty much unheard of in the two previous seasons.

Quote from: finamazing on December 20, 2025, 03:33:59 PM
I wish this was last eating task in this season, but I know it is wishful thinking. But please, only one more ... Enough is enough. I'd rather watch the traditional dances or singing than eating. However, I guess this time it was understandable to have eating task, since they were in one of the world's leading spice and flavour filled countries.

I mean, it's not like the other celebrity version Australia that practically has an eating task every other leg. I get why they do it. Also wondering if the raban dance instructor incident will scare them with doing more dance tasks.
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1515
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #44 on: December 22, 2025, 07:44:17 PM »
Episode opens by saying the teams are in Kandy.

Teams are definitively NOT in Kandy and are already in Colombo.

They traveled by TRAIN to get to Kandy last leg. Do they just not think viewers will notice that there was no train travel to get "back" to Colombo?
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2257
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #45 on: January 10, 2026, 09:30:23 AM »
Nepal next week.
« Last Edit: January 10, 2026, 01:50:23 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline finamazing

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 40
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #46 on: January 10, 2026, 02:20:45 PM »
Episode 7

Good episode! Placements switched a lot, which makes the race more interesting! Maria was acting a bit too hostile towards the taxi driver, but tbh it was entertaining. The tasks were also great.

Nepal looks amazing!

Behind the scenes/aftermath of the fire walk task: Sara and Artturi's legs did not heal, and neither did Karoliina's.
"Permanent injury", says Sara in a podcast.
"I was crying in pain, while saying that this was 'an amazing experience'. Sure it was, but it was extremely painful!", Sara continues.

Karoliina got third degree burns.
"There was 30-40 celcius heat, and both of my legs were greased and fully wrapped. I am not sure if it is according to the health recommendations, to keep your feet in the shoes whole day. They said in the hospital, that I can't do anything with these legs for two weeks, but of course I did."

The production has apologized and said, that the heat and fire was too hot for some of the first contestants.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2257
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #47 on: January 10, 2026, 02:28:26 PM »
The theme of a team being in first during the leg only to fall at the actual last minute continues.

On the note of injuries, some of those coals looked too hot for them to walk on. Sara was also running which only worsens injuries. Sri Lanka really was a production nightmare.

Show content
The streak of Mari & Joel's luck sadly came to an end.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2257
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 07:19:50 AM »
Heading out into the countryside next week.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:23:12 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline finamazing

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 40
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 01:04:53 PM »
Episode 8

Good episode! I realized that I've grown to somewhat like all of the remaining teams or find something entertaining about them.

Chaotic episode with the traffic and drivers, but I think it was a good thing, since this episode felt more like most of the TAR US episodes. The tasks were diverse and difficult enough, and the judges were quirky!

I hope we get to see more nature and more spectacular places of Nepal, maybe the alleys of Kathmandu were not best for promotion, but at least it showed realistic hectic Katmandu street life.

Many of the teams had lost their hope in this episode, when they thought they are last. So, I hope this gives them more energy for the last episodes, to never give up!

Episode 9 looks great!
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 