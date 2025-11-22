« previous next »
G.B.

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
November 22, 2025, 08:59:01 PM
For me, I just have to know why Joel was wearing a shirt that said "SLUT" on it.
Xoruz

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
Yesterday at 10:36:49 PM
I've seen a lot, but a team getting lost looking for the Pit Start clue is new to me. There was quite a bit of blatant stealing with the second episode. The broom bike task and the Old McDonald task were taken straight from Australia 7. The Detour was also a bit counterintuitive as the needle in a haystack task was way faster than the skill task. Also on the notion of heat again, Mari was beet red by the end of this leg.
Thought Karri & Tuukka had a chance, but it wasn't meant to be.
Maanca

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
Today at 01:56:29 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 10:36:49 PM
I've seen a lot, but a team getting lost looking for the Pit Start clue is new to me.

It's just funnier that happened in the same year TAR Canada had a team forget their backpacks at the Pit Start  :funny:
