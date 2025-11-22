Show content

Thought Karri & Tuukka had a chance, but it wasn't meant to be.

I've seen a lot, but a team getting lost looking for the Pit Start clue is new to me. There was quite a bit of blatant stealing with the second episode. The broom bike task and the Old McDonald task were taken straight from Australia 7. The Detour was also a bit counterintuitive as the needle in a haystack task was way faster than the skill task. Also on the notion of heat again, Mari was beet red by the end of this leg.