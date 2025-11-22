For me, I just have to know why Joel was wearing a shirt that said "SLUT" on it.



Good episode. I like that they had a lot of tasks, but the tasks were not TOO straightforward or boring.Rooting for Mari & Son. I like most of the teams. Sara&Brother are not my faves, but they are entertaining. The kids at school were too cute.I kinda wish they had spend another episode in Cambodia and visited Phnom Phen and the killing fields & the prison. Finnish people (or Europeans) don't know much about The Cambodian Genocide, so this was a missed opportunity. And it is quite recent history, Finnish people are very familiar for example with the holocaust but learning history is very eurocentric.At least in the earlier Amazing Race US, the episodes where they visited touching sites with gruesome history were one of the best ones.I think this was also pointed out in Finnish Media and they noted Social Media comments calling it tone dead & disrespectful.