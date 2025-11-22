« previous next »
The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #25 on: November 22, 2025, 08:59:01 PM »
For me, I just have to know why Joel was wearing a shirt that said "SLUT" on it.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #26 on: November 23, 2025, 10:36:49 PM »
I've seen a lot, but a team getting lost looking for the Pit Start clue is new to me. There was quite a bit of blatant stealing with the second episode. The broom bike task and the Old McDonald task were taken straight from Australia 7. The Detour was also a bit counterintuitive as the needle in a haystack task was way faster than the skill task. Also on the notion of heat again, Mari was beet red by the end of this leg.
Thought Karri & Tuukka had a chance, but it wasn't meant to be.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #27 on: November 24, 2025, 01:56:29 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on November 23, 2025, 10:36:49 PM
I've seen a lot, but a team getting lost looking for the Pit Start clue is new to me.

It's just funnier that happened in the same year TAR Canada had a team forget their backpacks at the Pit Start  :funny:
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #28 on: November 25, 2025, 03:47:01 PM »
Episode 2

Good episode. I like that they had a lot of tasks, but the tasks were not TOO straightforward or boring.

Rooting for Mari & Son. I like most of the teams. Sara&Brother are not my faves, but they are entertaining. The kids at school were too cute.

I kinda wish they had spend another episode in Cambodia and visited Phnom Phen and the killing fields & the prison. Finnish people (or Europeans) don't know much about The Cambodian Genocide, so this was a missed opportunity. And it is quite recent history, Finnish people are very familiar for example with the holocaust but learning history is very eurocentric.

At least in the earlier Amazing Race US, the episodes where they visited touching sites with gruesome history were one of the best ones.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FVx5fiv65NY



Quote from: G.B. on November 22, 2025, 08:59:01 PM
For me, I just have to know why Joel was wearing a shirt that said "SLUT" on it.

I think this was also pointed out in Finnish Media and they noted Social Media comments calling it tone dead & disrespectful.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:30:03 AM »
More in Thailand next week.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 04:09:08 PM »
Every single time around this point of every season. Also, I find it funny how Thailand is the first country they revisit and they do the coin balancing task again just with water. Think they were hoping more people would get drenched. Of all the teams with the most questionable boat building skills, Tomas & Esko easily took the prize. None of their bamboo poles stayed above water. The women continue to dominate this season though Sara & Artturi are moving up. Mari & Joel have gotten another lucky break though don't think it will last.


I'll just leave this here.

http://iltalehti.fi/tv-ja-leffat/a/b93611b5-de9d-4efc-9126-491afc5e5f6c

Quote
Parkkali says that he developed a fever in Cambodia, where he received painkillers to control the symptoms. The flight to Thailand also went in a feverish mood.

 Finally, the situation hit me in the face. On the morning of the race, an ambulance and production crew came to our hotel. I had to be put on an IV because my body was completely empty, Parkkali recalls.

 I was in really bad shape, completely bedridden. My fever was really high and I also had flu symptoms. It was hard to talk and I was sweating. Then, when I got a stomach bug, I went completely dry and limp. That was the worst of all.

 The doctor said that now the fever is so high and the stomach is rumbling so loudly that if he goes to compete, the risk of myocarditis is so high that there is no way he can go, Parkkali says.

Parkkali was bedridden for several days, unable to leave his hotel room. Lindemann did not catch the disease, even though he was in the same room as Parkkali.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #31 on: Today at 05:46:40 AM »
Episode 3

Decent/Good episode. The tasks were good, since there were different techniques or tactics how you can do it (coconuts & building the raft). The elevator or stairs at the end was also okay, though I think it was just to make it easier for the editor to try to make things more dramatic.

Mari is still my fave, but I don't like her son. Sara&Artturi are entertaining and nice that they are moving forward in the rankings, but next episode Sara will have difficulties cuddling with the snakes I guess.

The female teams are okay, but faves are mom&daughter. The politicians Maria&other blonde are also interesting and competitive, interesting to see Maria's boiling points and her losing her temper more and more as the game continues.

Tuomas from twins team seems to be a bit goofy and disoriented, which is good, since other teams are a bit too similar with each other.

Hmm. I am not happy about the way how the young men ended their race, even though they were my least favourites. The episode didn't showcase enough how sick Jaakko really was. Especially, when the old guy & Mari have also been sick. Now they made it look like the boys were hangover, just not feeling it, tired or something else - when the news article states that he was actually really sick.
