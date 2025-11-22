Episode 6



In-laws Esko&Tomas are my faves, sad to see Tomas forgot his bag, but I'm glad they did not fall too much behind while backtracking. My individual favourite is still Mari, and I am happy to see that they are still in the race.



Armi is starting to lose her cool as the race continues, which is fine I guess. Now it seems that Armi and Maria are handling pressure the worst. Armi&Sari and Maria&Vilma are my least favourites.



The twins are kinda underdogs and entertaining enough. The siblings Sara&Artturi are climbing in the race and also in my own rankings, they seem versatile and they have been doing good choices lately.



So this was more or less mid-season finale. The season has been entertaining enough and it has been a pleasure to watch. I do think they need to cast more "bigger" personalities for the next season. Sure, there are some tantrums from Maria and maybe Armi and Mari, Sara is scared of many things and Esko and Mari have comedic relief type characteristics. But I would still want to see something else or more. More dramatic/chaotic individuals, or some funny people, more absent-minded, devious and strategic players, very smart people etc ...



I think they should give option to U-Turn in a critical point. We might see Maria&Vilma, Millu&Karoliina or someone surprising U-Turn someone else. This would build tention amongst the teams, since some, like Tomas just want to help other teams and it seems sometimes like they are on a field trip.



Millu&Karoliina are mid tier. I wish they would've shown what foods people were eating, since there was a selection of foods. It was obvious that Artturi and Karoliina for example were eating different foods.



I wish this was last eating task in this season, but I know it is wishful thinking. But please, only one more ... Enough is enough. I'd rather watch the traditional dances or singing than eating. However, I guess this time it was understandable to have eating task, since they were in one of the world's leading spice and flavour filled countries.



The players who have been in other reality games shows, who are still in the race:



Tomas was in The Mole, season 4, and he was the winner. He was totally different than in The Amazing Race. He played his part brilliantly in The Mole. Shady, suspicious, but also collecting money for the grand prize. And of course, he knew best, who the actual mole was. He is actually pretty smart and he has many talents.



Sara was in The Celebrity Big Brother in the year 2013, blunt person in that show, since others were big personalities. She has also been "All-Star Lifeguards", where contestants do tasks related to life guarding. She was in a "I'm a celebrity! Get me out of here!" -type of Jungle Survivor Celebrity show, where her hate for critters was obvious. She was also in The Finnish Survivor, but can't remember much of her in it.



Before Amazing Race, she has not been that interesting in the reality shows she's been on.



Millu won The Finnish Survivor, but tbh I do not remember her or her season that much, even though it was only few years ago. She was not the best player of the season, but oh well ...



Karoliina on the other hand did not win her season of Finnish Survivor, but to me, she was an ideal Survivor player. Great strategic and tactical player, who was good in the games and on the social side too. She was scheming a lot in the Survivor, so when she went to The Traitors, she was voted out as a "Faithful" early on, since the others could not trust her.