Episode 4
Watched it few days ago, so I might not remember everything. Sara The Snake Charmer was quite entertaining, but it walso cute how Sara&Artturi and other teams helped each other. However, I hope this won't last, since it not interesting in the long run.
Can't remember which team was last. So ... I guess it was not that memorable, maybe the "older ladies".
The theme park was rundown, it almost looked like the editors wanted to point that out with some close-ups ...
Tuomas. Goofy. I am starting to like him more and more.
Tuomas's twin sister. Calming Tuomas down and maybe a bit more sensible one?
Sara. Dramatic.
Artturi. Keeping Sara together.
Tomas. Helpful.
Esko. Weird but lovely? I'm starting to think that they showed the toilet conversations in the earlier episodes, because now he is talking about angels, so I assume there is more interesting things coming out of his mouth also in the near future.
Mari. Rooting for her because of her previous comedic productions, don't like the son though.
Nina&daughter. They seem to have the package. Fit enough, brains, street-wise, smart, handy, talented in various ways.