Episode 5 - Sri Lanka



This was a great episode!



The tasks were demanding, though it's a bit sus to put them work with literal ****, when they obviously have some open small wounds etc, since they are in this kind of race. Infection risk.



And wow. They were literally covered in **** after the tasks.



The ending was interesting. Firstly, I thought also during this season, they have had the production coordinator or people from the production giving instructions to the "local judge", if the task is success or fail. Now it seems, that this is not the case always - which is good. However, I think it was good that they made this decision, when the judging was unfair.



Sad to see one of my fave teams to go. But glad to see Mari still in the race!



I think all the teams are at least likable. The other teams are starting to paint a picture about Maria&younger, that they are not helpful? It seems that many of the teams think, that they are not helping and are rude - so they do not want to help them vice versa. Maria seems to be more and more aggressive or at least passive-aggressive, as the season progresses.



I wonder if the tune played at one point was truly from Sri Lanka, or from India ...