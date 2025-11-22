Episode 3



Decent/Good episode. The tasks were good, since there were different techniques or tactics how you can do it (coconuts & building the raft). The elevator or stairs at the end was also okay, though I think it was just to make it easier for the editor to try to make things more dramatic.



Mari is still my fave, but I don't like her son. Sara&Artturi are entertaining and nice that they are moving forward in the rankings, but next episode Sara will have difficulties cuddling with the snakes I guess.



The female teams are okay, but faves are mom&daughter. The politicians Maria&other blonde are also interesting and competitive, interesting to see Maria's boiling points and her losing her temper more and more as the game continues.



Tuomas from twins team seems to be a bit goofy and disoriented, which is good, since other teams are a bit too similar with each other.



Hmm. I am not happy about the way how the young men ended their race, even though they were my least favourites. The episode didn't showcase enough how sick Jaakko really was. Especially, when the old guy & Mari have also been sick. Now they made it look like the boys were hangover, just not feeling it, tired or something else - when the news article states that he was actually really sick.