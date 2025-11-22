« previous next »
Author Topic: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)  (Read 10508 times)

Offline G.B.

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #25 on: November 22, 2025, 08:59:01 PM »
For me, I just have to know why Joel was wearing a shirt that said "SLUT" on it.
Offline Xoruz

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #26 on: November 23, 2025, 10:36:49 PM »
I've seen a lot, but a team getting lost looking for the Pit Start clue is new to me. There was quite a bit of blatant stealing with the second episode. The broom bike task and the Old McDonald task were taken straight from Australia 7. The Detour was also a bit counterintuitive as the needle in a haystack task was way faster than the skill task. Also on the notion of heat again, Mari was beet red by the end of this leg.
Show content
Thought Karri & Tuukka had a chance, but it wasn't meant to be.
Offline Maanca

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 01:56:29 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on November 23, 2025, 10:36:49 PM
I've seen a lot, but a team getting lost looking for the Pit Start clue is new to me.

It's just funnier that happened in the same year TAR Canada had a team forget their backpacks at the Pit Start  :funny:
Offline finamazing

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:47:01 PM »
Episode 2

Good episode. I like that they had a lot of tasks, but the tasks were not TOO straightforward or boring.

Rooting for Mari & Son. I like most of the teams. Sara&Brother are not my faves, but they are entertaining. The kids at school were too cute.

I kinda wish they had spend another episode in Cambodia and visited Phnom Phen and the killing fields & the prison. Finnish people (or Europeans) don't know much about The Cambodian Genocide, so this was a missed opportunity. And it is quite recent history, Finnish people are very familiar for example with the holocaust but learning history is very eurocentric.

At least in the earlier Amazing Race US, the episodes where they visited touching sites with gruesome history were one of the best ones.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FVx5fiv65NY



Quote from: G.B. on November 22, 2025, 08:59:01 PM
For me, I just have to know why Joel was wearing a shirt that said "SLUT" on it.

I think this was also pointed out in Finnish Media and they noted Social Media comments calling it tone dead & disrespectful.
