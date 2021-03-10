Here's the schedule/rough timeline I mapped out for the rest of the Race that we have (including sightings + potential boots):



November 5 (Day-Afternoon):

-Third Tasmania Leg (Leg 18)

-MJ & Chelsea eliminated



November 6: Leg 19- Hunter Valley

-Dressage Routine

-Tap Dogs

-Detour at Hunter Valley (making wine with grapes or picking olives)

-A "needle in a haystack" challenge (potentially a haybales-esque task) before the Pit Stop

-Assumed KOR or NEL with no First Class Pass, "5 teams Race in Blue Mountains"



November 7/8:

-Second NSW Leg in the Blue Mountains (Leg 20)

-Leg confirmed to be shot over at least 2 days as per Beau Interview: "We stayed in the Blue Mountains probably a day longer than we were scheduled because we needed to get so much done."

-Detour at the Hydro Majestic Hotel at Medlow Bath

-Leuralla Toy and Rail Museum

-Empress Falls Task (Rappel seen in second promo)

-Pit Stop: Leuralla Public Gardens Amphitheatre (mat seen in second promo)

-Confirmed Elimination Leg: "One of the popular teams eliminated in the Blue Mountains in a "heartbreaking" finish" - Beau



Considering how Skye-Blue & Jake were sighted at the Crowne Plaza Hotel "checking in" with no camera crew in sight, I think this is either an overnight rest or them getting sequestered by production as our 5th Place elimination.



November 9:

-Dubbo leg (Leg 21)

-Confirmed to be directly after Blue Mountains as per Beau Interview - We literally got off a bus that we drove from 4am in the Blue Mountains, arrived and then got straight into it. The locals were ready to go and were great.

-Likely an NEL leg



November 10:

-Unknown



November 11:

-Alleged Broken Hill sighting (Leg 22)

-Pit Stop preparations at Silverton, NSW (Mad Max 2 Museum) at 2:09 AM

-Chris & Aleisha sighted with a Roadblock clue in Gulgong, NSW (posted on November 11 RFF board time)



November 12-13:

-Unknown (Either this is leg 23 in NSW or rest before before the last 2 legs)



November 14:

-Ashleigh & Amanda, Jaskirat & Anurag, and Brendon & Jackson sighted in Canberra

-Potential Sydney ending as per Beau interview: "When we got back to Sydney we finished there, and it took a couple of weeks to finish there, so we didn't have to quarantine again.

[/quote]



So we are good for leg 18/19/20/21/22



The only thing left is to see if Sydney is really a leg (leg 24) or if they meant post-production was Sydney.

If Sydney is the finale, then maybe C/A won the final first class pass and the sighting in Canberra was the battle for those last 2 places.

Or it was the finale leg! I guess we will find out soon lol



Here is a list of cities Beau said was visited , from NSW:





Sydney

Newcastle (Leg 19)

Bathurst (Is this for our Blue Mountain leg 20 or is this after, on their way to Dubbo?)

Orange (same as Bathurst is this our Blue Mountain leg?)

Tooraweenah (leg 21 with Dubbo?)

Woolgoolga (Leg 19? Is this too far, how does that fit?)