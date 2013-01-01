It does seem like Leg 6 was the best time for the T Junction. It didnt have any drives/taxis and consisted of just running around the islands and taking boats that would fit 5 teams. T Junction legs would not work well with driving or taxis because the superteam needs to stay together.



Also final 10 is the best time for the T Junction because 5 is the best number for a vote and strategy session. 4 is an even number and more awkward and 3 is too small for any interesting strategy/votes.



If this is true, thank god Shane and Deb were medevaced to rid us of this atrocity!



Next leg being non elimination and the final 6 being a T-junction is possible but I still dont see why they would place it at final 6 because a vote off with 3 is not interesting. Even Survivor avoids a tribe of 3.