This is complete guessing with no basis - but I feel like the T-Junction was planned for Leg 6 but scrapped after Shane & Deb were medically evacuated, leaving us with only 9 teams racing the leg after the Leg 5 winner skipped it.



Why? So many elements of the Leg 6 design feels conducive for the T-Junction, more so than any of the other legs we've seen so far:

-There was an unaired boat scramble at the start of the leg - teams didn't just get on the boat, they had to find their ferry and then answer a quiz which I assume would have led to one team winning the chance to form the T-Junction teams.

-Speaking of the boats, there was an awkward 5-4 boat split TWICE during the leg that could have very easily been 5-5 (aka a T-Junction team takes the first ferry and the other T-Junction team takes the second)

-The turtles Detour was restricted to five teams max doing it (which would have effectively forced each T-Junction team to do two different Detours)

-The Salvage and Sabotage were small enough to be non-factors - the guide barely helped Jobelle & Rani and Jordan & Violeta could remove their scuba equipment at any Detour

-The bottle collecting task was in a big enough area to fit 5 teams vs. 5 teams racing to get all their allocated bottles

-The unaired Roadblock could have been a final challenge for the T-Junction teams

-The Pit Stop is even on a big beach location perfect for its Survivor vibe; even the parchment teams got for "Take the Bottles" looked like a voting parchment



Just my guess. And to add to the speculation, the T-Junction introductory video was deleted from the 10 site shortly before the premiere.