It's more the fact that we know SB&J were still around Leg 21, C&A 23 and they've guaranteed 18 will be an elimination now. The only other option if T-Junction still exists is it being at F4, in which case it's utterly ludicrous.
Well that would mean the Footy girls are out next then. 19/20 NEL, 21 SB&J eliminated, 22 NEL, 23 C&A out, and the final 3 on leg 24
Based on their faces in the preview, Chris & Aleisha are shocked to survive and MJ & Chelsea are crying and have accepted their loss.
Even without spoilers/future sightings, the preview gives a fair bit away.
Not sure we know for sure the order in which Skye-Blue & Jake/Chris & Aleisha are eliminated unless someone's put together the order of sightings in NSW, especially since it seems like we have at least a couple legs wherein multiple towns are visited.
We know Skye-Blue & Jake were seen in the Hunter Valley and Chris & Aleisha are in Gulgong (?), but I don't think either were sighted in Broken Hill, the prospective penultimate leg. Narratively, though, I think Chris & Aleisha make it farther.
I'd also like to echo the sentiments about the T-Junction. The idea of having it at F4, let alone late game (if at all), is ridiculous.