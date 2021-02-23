With Leg 18 being an elimination Leg, that leaves five teams. So when in the world is the T-Junction happening? Could they really have just forgotten about it? They couldn't possibly have it at the Final Four. That defeats the purpose of the twist.



Could they really bring in a final Stowaway team this late? Then do the T-Junction in Leg 19? (Which at that point, you've got to vote out the last Stowaway.)



If not, they would need three more Non-Elims if it's really 24 Legs. And two of them might have to be back to back. Otherwise, every other Leg would have to be Non-Elim, including the Penultimate Leg.



Or have a Final 2 which would be pretty boring.

