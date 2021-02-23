« previous next »
TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*

Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 23, 2021, 12:31:44 PM
This is such a long race. But I am enjoying the personalities! Hope that they actually need the stowaway teams to check-in TOP 3 to earn their spot, and not just a lame 5 mins delay.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 23, 2021, 12:33:42 PM
Do the teams even know that they need to race THAT long? LOL.

And not only that, at this point I hope that the winning team is the team that raced from the start. Yes, even Holly and Whiney.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 23, 2021, 01:08:55 PM
Knew Victoria was a no-go, but it's a little disappointing about no Western Australia. Thought so after that shot of the pink lake near Broome.

But still excited for Tasmania and the capital Canberra still coming, since TAR has never visited these before :)
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
March 03, 2021, 12:54:03 PM
I wonder if Beau skinnydipping is foreshadowing a skinny-dipping fast forward. :funny:

Looks like the last 9 legs are 4 NEL and 4 EL to get to the finale.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
March 03, 2021, 01:44:04 PM
Also maybe this year will be a final 2 rather than 3? That would save us one NEL
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
March 03, 2021, 01:54:37 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on March 03, 2021, 12:54:03 PM
I wonder if Beau skinnydipping is foreshadowing a skinny-dipping fast forward. :funny:

Seems to be a reference to the Dark Mofo nude swim on Long Beach in Hobart. If it is a Fast Forward, what is it with channels having a nude Fast Forward on their second season (7, 10, CTV, and Reshet)?
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
March 07, 2021, 12:56:04 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on March 03, 2021, 01:54:37 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on March 03, 2021, 12:54:03 PM
I wonder if Beau skinnydipping is foreshadowing a skinny-dipping fast forward. :funny:

Seems to be a reference to the Dark Mofo nude swim on Long Beach in Hobart. If it is a Fast Forward, what is it with channels having a nude Fast Forward on their second season (7, 10, CTV, and Reshet)?

It's actually a fast forward. I think Skye-Blue and Jake take it.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #82 on: Today at 03:51:39 AM »
With Leg 18 being an elimination Leg, that leaves five teams. So when in the world is the T-Junction happening? Could they really have just forgotten about it? They couldn't possibly have it at the Final Four. That defeats the purpose of the twist.

Could they really bring in a final Stowaway team this late? Then do the T-Junction in Leg 19? (Which at that point, you've got to vote out the last Stowaway.)

If not, they would need three more Non-Elims if it's really 24 Legs. And two of them might have to be back to back. Otherwise, every other Leg would have to be Non-Elim, including the Penultimate Leg.

Or have a Final 2 which would be pretty boring.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #83 on: Today at 04:19:57 AM »
I'm guessing the twist is just cancelled. The video was yanked from the 10 site before the premiere.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #84 on: Today at 04:23:03 AM »
I wonder why they would still include it in the pre-show press release then. But hey, if they just said "Forget it" then  :clap2:
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #85 on: Today at 05:23:43 AM »
There still could be a return leg to bring it back to six. Next week's listings are super vague.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #86 on: Today at 05:36:36 AM »
Quote from: mjharmstone on Today at 05:23:43 AM
There still could be a return leg to bring it back to six. Next week's listings are super vague.

Not sure if a return leg is viable - this recent leg filmed November 4. Stan & Wayne were home by November 5. Maybe another double NEL-KOR combo similar to the one that spared Holly & Dolor or an NEL-NEL combo similar to the one that spared Stan & Wayne twice.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #87 on: Today at 11:37:40 AM »
It's more the fact that we know SB&J were still around Leg 21, C&A 23 and they've guaranteed 18 will be an elimination now. The only other option if T-Junction still exists is it being at F4, in which case it's utterly ludicrous.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #88 on: Today at 12:05:21 PM »
I would actually prefer a T-Junction at the final 4 than before that so it wouldnt be a vote for who leaves.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #89 on: Today at 12:16:56 PM »
Quote from: mjharmstone on Today at 11:37:40 AM
It's more the fact that we know SB&J were still around Leg 21, C&A 23 and they've guaranteed 18 will be an elimination now. The only other option if T-Junction still exists is it being at F4, in which case it's utterly ludicrous.

Well that would mean the Footy girls are out next then. 19/20 NEL, 21 SB&J eliminated, 22 NEL, 23 C&A out, and the final 3 on leg 24
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #90 on: Today at 12:53:13 PM »
Quote from: stunami on Today at 12:16:56 PM
Quote from: mjharmstone on Today at 11:37:40 AM
It's more the fact that we know SB&J were still around Leg 21, C&A 23 and they've guaranteed 18 will be an elimination now. The only other option if T-Junction still exists is it being at F4, in which case it's utterly ludicrous.

Well that would mean the Footy girls are out next then. 19/20 NEL, 21 SB&J eliminated, 22 NEL, 23 C&A out, and the final 3 on leg 24
Based on their faces in the preview, Chris & Aleisha are shocked to survive and MJ & Chelsea are crying and have accepted their loss.
Even without spoilers/future sightings, the preview gives a fair bit away.
Not sure we know for sure the order in which Skye-Blue & Jake/Chris & Aleisha are eliminated unless someone's put together the order of sightings in NSW, especially since it seems like we have at least a couple legs wherein multiple towns are visited.
We know Skye-Blue & Jake were seen in the Hunter Valley and Chris & Aleisha are in Gulgong (?), but I don't think either were sighted in Broken Hill, the prospective penultimate leg. Narratively, though, I think Chris & Aleisha make it farther.

I'd also like to echo the sentiments about the T-Junction. The idea of having it at F4, let alone late game (if at all), is ridiculous.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #91 on: Today at 04:36:56 PM »
I'm pretty sure C&A were spoiled to be in one of the locations for Leg 23.

SB&J were definitely last seen Leg 21.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #92 on: Today at 05:03:07 PM »
Interview from Beau about the Blue Mountains leg:

Quote
With just five teams left in the competition when they arrive in the Blue Mountains, one of the challenges features extreme heights that pushed them to their limits.

Teams also experience a high tea detour at the Hydro Majestic Hotel at Medlow Bath while other destinations include the Leuralla Toy and Rail Museum.

Ryan said the Blue Mountains episode is one of his favourites from the entire season.

"It's a fantastic episode," he said. "We stayed in the Blue Mountains probably a day longer than we were scheduled because we needed to get so much done.

But the praise comes with a sting, with one of the popular teams eliminated in the Blue Mountains in a "heartbreaking" finish, said Ryan.

"The Blue Mountains one [elimination] hits me hard," he said. "All of them hit me hard in a different way.

We will be down to 4 teams by the time Leg 21 begins.

Source: https://www.bluemountainsgazette.com.au/story/7158494/danger-ahead-for-amazing-racers-during-blue-mountains-visit/?cs=12&utm_source=website&utm_medium=index&utm_campaign=sidebar#slide=0
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #93 on: Today at 05:35:27 PM »
Quote from: Bookworm on Today at 12:53:13 PM
We know Skye-Blue & Jake were seen in the Hunter Valley and Chris & Aleisha are in Gulgong (?), but I don't think either were sighted in Broken Hill, the prospective penultimate leg. Narratively, though, I think Chris & Aleisha make it farther.

To further complicate the timing - a Pit Stop was leaked this week. This is the Mad Max Museum in Silverton, NSW, 26km away from Broken Hill, taken on November 11, 2020. The post said to "watch this Tuesday", so I'm assuming they posted this one week early and this is supposed to be the Pit Stop for Leg 21.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CMIqOX0D4Ah/
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #94 on: Today at 09:28:53 PM »
Ok so sorry for the triple posting but I've condensed everything we have so far lol.

Here's the schedule/rough timeline I mapped out for the rest of the Race that we have (including sightings + potential boots):

November 4 (Night):
-New Norfolk sighting + Pit Stop (Leg 17)

November 5 (Day-Afternoon):
-Third Tasmania Leg (Leg 18)
-MJ & Chelsea eliminated

November 6:
-Unknown Location, first NSW Leg (Leg 19)
-Assumed KOR or NEL with no First Class Pass, "5 teams Race in Blue Mountains"

November 7/8:
-Second NSW Leg in the Blue Mountains (Leg 20)
-Leg confirmed to be shot over at least 2 days as per Beau Interview: "We stayed in the Blue Mountains probably a day longer than we were scheduled because we needed to get so much done."
-Matches our Hunter Valley sighting time
-Detour at the Hydro Majestic Hotel at Medlow Bath
-Leuralla Toy and Rail Museum
-Empress Falls Task (Rappel seen in second promo)
-Pit Stop: Leuralla Public Gardens Amphitheatre (mat seen in second promo)
-Confirmed Elimination Leg: "One of the popular teams eliminated in the Blue Mountains in a "heartbreaking" finish" - Beau

Considering how Skye-Blue & Jake were sighted at the Crowne Plaza Hotel "checking in" with no camera crew in sight, I think this is either an overnight rest or them getting sequestered by production as our 5th Place elimination.

November 9:
-Dubbo leg (Leg 21)
-Confirmed to be directly after Blue Mountains as per Beau Interview - We literally got off a bus that we drove from 4am in the Blue Mountains, arrived and then got straight into it. The locals were ready to go and were great.
-Likely an NEL leg

November 10:
-Unknown

November 11:
-Alleged Broken Hill sighting
-Pit Stop preparations at Silverton, NSW (Mad Max 2 Museum) at 2:09 AM
-Chris & Aleisha sighted with a Roadblock clue in Gulgong, NSW (posted on November 11 RFF board time)

November 12-13:
-Unknown

November 14:
-Ashleigh & Amanda, Jaskirat & Anurag, and Brendon & Jackson sighted in Canberra
-Potential Sydney ending as per Beau interview: "When we got back to Sydney we finished there, and it took a couple of weeks to finish there, so we didn't have to quarantine again.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:32:25 PM by gamerfan09 »
Logged
