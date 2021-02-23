Ok so sorry for the triple posting but I've condensed everything we have so far lol.
Here's the schedule/rough timeline I mapped out for the rest of the Race that we have (including sightings + potential boots):
November 4 (Night):
-New Norfolk sighting + Pit Stop (Leg 17)
November 5 (Day-Afternoon):
-Third Tasmania Leg (Leg 18)
-MJ & Chelsea eliminated
November 6:
-Unknown Location, first NSW Leg (Leg 19)
-Assumed KOR or NEL with no First Class Pass, "5 teams Race in Blue Mountains"
November 7/8:
-Second NSW Leg in the Blue Mountains (Leg 20)
-Leg confirmed to be shot over at least 2 days as per Beau Interview: "We stayed in the Blue Mountains probably a day longer than we were scheduled because we needed to get so much done."
-Matches our Hunter Valley sighting time
-Detour at the Hydro Majestic Hotel at Medlow Bath
-Leuralla Toy and Rail Museum
-Empress Falls Task (Rappel seen in second promo)
-Pit Stop: Leuralla Public Gardens Amphitheatre (mat seen in second promo)
-Confirmed Elimination Leg: "One of the popular teams eliminated in the Blue Mountains in a "heartbreaking" finish" - Beau
Considering how Skye-Blue & Jake were sighted at the Crowne Plaza Hotel "checking in" with no camera crew in sight, I think this is either an overnight rest or them getting sequestered by production as our 5th Place elimination.
November 9:
-Dubbo leg (Leg 21)
-Confirmed to be directly after Blue Mountains as per Beau Interview - We literally got off a bus that we drove from 4am in the Blue Mountains, arrived and then got straight into it. The locals were ready to go and were great.
-Likely an NEL leg
November 10:
-Unknown
November 11:
-Alleged Broken Hill sighting
-Pit Stop preparations at Silverton, NSW (Mad Max 2 Museum) at 2:09 AM
-Chris & Aleisha sighted with a Roadblock clue in Gulgong, NSW (posted on November 11 RFF board time)
November 12-13:
-Unknown
November 14:
-Ashleigh & Amanda, Jaskirat & Anurag, and Brendon & Jackson sighted in Canberra
-Potential Sydney ending as per Beau interview: "When we got back to Sydney we finished there, and it took a couple of weeks to finish there, so we didn't have to quarantine again.