Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 23, 2021, 12:31:44 PM
This is such a long race. But I am enjoying the personalities! Hope that they actually need the stowaway teams to check-in TOP 3 to earn their spot, and not just a lame 5 mins delay.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 23, 2021, 12:33:42 PM
Do the teams even know that they need to race THAT long? LOL.

And not only that, at this point I hope that the winning team is the team that raced from the start. Yes, even Holly and Whiney.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
February 23, 2021, 01:08:55 PM
Knew Victoria was a no-go, but it's a little disappointing about no Western Australia. Thought so after that shot of the pink lake near Broome.

But still excited for Tasmania and the capital Canberra still coming, since TAR has never visited these before :)
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
March 03, 2021, 12:54:03 PM
I wonder if Beau skinnydipping is foreshadowing a skinny-dipping fast forward. :funny:

Looks like the last 9 legs are 4 NEL and 4 EL to get to the finale.
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
March 03, 2021, 01:44:04 PM
Also maybe this year will be a final 2 rather than 3? That would save us one NEL
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
March 03, 2021, 01:54:37 PM
Seems to be a reference to the Dark Mofo nude swim on Long Beach in Hobart. If it is a Fast Forward, what is it with channels having a nude Fast Forward on their second season (7, 10, CTV, and Reshet)?
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
Today at 12:56:04 AM
It's actually a fast forward. I think Skye-Blue and Jake take it.
