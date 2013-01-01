This is complete guessing with no basis - but I feel like the T-Junction was planned for Leg 6 but scrapped after Shane & Deb were medically evacuated, leaving us with only 9 teams racing the leg after the Leg 5 winner skipped it.



Why? So many elements of the Leg 6 design feels conducive for the T-Junction, more so than any of the other legs we've seen so far:

-There was an unaired boat scramble at the start of the leg - teams didn't just get on the boat, they had to find their ferry and then answer a quiz which I assume would have led to one team winning the chance to form the T-Junction teams.

-Speaking of the boats, there was an awkward 5-4 boat split TWICE during the leg that could have very easily been 5-5 (aka a T-Junction team takes the first ferry and the other T-Junction team takes the second)

-The turtles Detour was restricted to five teams max doing it (which would have effectively forced each T-Junction team to do two different Detours)

-The Salvage and Sabotage were small enough to be non-factors - the guide barely helped Jobelle & Rani and Jordan & Violeta could remove their scuba equipment at any Detour

-The bottle collecting task was in a big enough area to fit 5 teams vs. 5 teams racing to get all their allocated bottles

-The unaired Roadblock could have been a final challenge for the T-Junction teams

-The Pit Stop is even on a big beach location perfect for its Survivor vibe; even the parchment teams got for "Take the Bottles" looked like a voting parchment



Just my guess. And to add to the speculation, the T-Junction introductory video was deleted from the 10 site shortly before the premiere.



That makes 100% sense!I wonder why they just didn't bring back the girls who were eliminated just before. I'm just they were not that far!And also why the hell talk about it with the media lol