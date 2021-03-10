Here's the schedule/rough timeline I mapped out for the rest of the Race that we have (including sightings + potential boots):



November 5 (Day-Afternoon):

-Third Tasmania Leg (Leg 18)

-MJ & Chelsea eliminated



November 6: Leg 19- Hunter Valley

-Dressage Routine

-Tap Dogs

-Detour at Hunter Valley (making wine with grapes or picking olives)

-A "needle in a haystack" challenge (potentially a haybales-esque task) before the Pit Stop

-Assumed KOR or NEL with no First Class Pass, "5 teams Race in Blue Mountains"



November 7/8:

-Second NSW Leg in the Blue Mountains (Leg 20)

-Leg confirmed to be shot over at least 2 days as per Beau Interview: "We stayed in the Blue Mountains probably a day longer than we were scheduled because we needed to get so much done."

-Matches our Hunter Valley sighting time

-Detour at the Hydro Majestic Hotel at Medlow Bath

-Leuralla Toy and Rail Museum

-Empress Falls Task (Rappel seen in second promo)

-Pit Stop: Leuralla Public Gardens Amphitheatre (mat seen in second promo)

-Confirmed Elimination Leg: "One of the popular teams eliminated in the Blue Mountains in a "heartbreaking" finish" - Beau



Considering how Skye-Blue & Jake were sighted at the Crowne Plaza Hotel "checking in" with no camera crew in sight, I think this is either an overnight rest or them getting sequestered by production as our 5th Place elimination.



November 9:

-Dubbo leg (Leg 21)

-Confirmed to be directly after Blue Mountains as per Beau Interview - We literally got off a bus that we drove from 4am in the Blue Mountains, arrived and then got straight into it. The locals were ready to go and were great.

-Likely an NEL leg



November 10:

-Unknown



November 11:

-Alleged Broken Hill sighting (Leg 22)

-Pit Stop preparations at Silverton, NSW (Mad Max 2 Museum) at 2:09 AM

-Chris & Aleisha sighted with a Roadblock clue in Gulgong, NSW (posted on November 11 RFF board time)



November 12-13:

-Unknown (Either this is leg 23 in NSW or rest before before the last 2 legs)



November 14:

-Ashleigh & Amanda, Jaskirat & Anurag, and Brendon & Jackson sighted in Canberra

-Potential Sydney ending as per Beau interview: "When we got back to Sydney we finished there, and it took a couple of weeks to finish there, so we didn't have to quarantine again.

[/quote]



So we are good for leg 18/19/20/21/22



The only thing left is to see if Sydney is really a leg (leg 24) or if they meant post-production was Sydney.

If Sydney is the finale, then maybe C/A won the final first class pass and the sighting in Canberra was the battle for those last 2 places.

Or it was the finale leg! I guess we will find out soon lol



Here is a list of cities Beau said was visited , from NSW:





Sydney

Newcastle (Leg 19)

Bathurst

Orange

Tooraweenah (leg 21 with Dubbo?)

Woolgoolga (Leg 19? Is this too far, how does that fit?)