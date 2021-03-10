« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*  (Read 6939 times)

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #100 on: March 10, 2021, 07:57:47 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on March 10, 2021, 07:09:13 AM
This is complete guessing with no basis - but I feel like the T-Junction was planned for Leg 6 but scrapped after Shane & Deb were medically evacuated, leaving us with only 9 teams racing the leg after the Leg 5 winner skipped it.

Why? So many elements of the Leg 6 design feels conducive for the T-Junction, more so than any of the other legs we've seen so far:
-There was an unaired boat scramble at the start of the leg - teams didn't just get on the boat, they had to find their ferry and then answer a quiz which I assume would have led to one team winning the chance to form the T-Junction teams.
-Speaking of the boats, there was an awkward 5-4 boat split TWICE during the leg that could have very easily been 5-5 (aka a T-Junction team takes the first ferry and the other T-Junction team takes the second)
-The turtles Detour was restricted to five teams max doing it (which would have effectively forced each T-Junction team to do two different Detours)
-The Salvage and Sabotage were small enough to be non-factors - the guide barely helped Jobelle & Rani and Jordan & Violeta could remove their scuba equipment at any Detour
-The bottle collecting task was in a big enough area to fit 5 teams vs. 5 teams racing to get all their allocated bottles
-The unaired Roadblock could have been a final challenge for the T-Junction teams
-The Pit Stop is even on a big beach location perfect for its Survivor vibe; even the parchment teams got for "Take the Bottles" looked like a voting parchment

Just my guess. And to add to the speculation, the T-Junction introductory video was deleted from the 10 site shortly before the premiere.

That makes 100% sense!
I wonder why they just didn't bring back the girls who were eliminated just before. I'm just they were not that far!
And also why the hell talk about it with the media lol
Logged

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2377
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #101 on: March 10, 2021, 03:04:27 PM »
Yeah, the fact that they didn't tell Ten's PR people not to include it in the press releases is funny. lol
Logged

Offline Charity00

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 10
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #102 on: March 11, 2021, 12:39:51 AM »
It does seem like Leg 6 was the best time for the T Junction. It didnt have any drives/taxis and consisted of just running around the islands and taking boats that would fit 5 teams. T Junction legs would not work well with driving or taxis because the superteam needs to stay together.

Also final 10 is the best time for the T Junction because 5 is the best number for a vote and strategy session. 4 is an even number and more awkward and 3 is too small for any interesting strategy/votes.

If this is true, thank god Shane and Deb were medevaced to rid us of this atrocity!

Next leg being non elimination and the final 6 being a T-junction is possible but I still dont see why they would place it at final 6 because a vote off with 3 is not interesting. Even Survivor avoids a tribe of 3.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6012
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 10:41:06 PM »
New addendum to the endgame timeline - Hunter Valley is confirmed to be Leg 19.

Tasks Include:
-Dressage Routine
-Tap Dogs
-Detour at Hunter Valley (making wine with grapes or picking olives)
-A "needle in a haystack" challenge (potentially a haybales-esque task) before the Pit Stop

Source: https://www.hit.com.au/story/newcastle-is-about-to-make-their-amazing-race-debut-168871
https://www.newcastleherald.com.au/story/7163432/
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #104 on: Today at 10:46:26 AM »
Here's the schedule/rough timeline I mapped out for the rest of the Race that we have (including sightings + potential boots):

November 5 (Day-Afternoon):
-Third Tasmania Leg (Leg 18)
-MJ & Chelsea eliminated

November 6: Leg 19- Hunter Valley
-Dressage Routine
-Tap Dogs
-Detour at Hunter Valley (making wine with grapes or picking olives)
-A "needle in a haystack" challenge (potentially a haybales-esque task) before the Pit Stop
-Assumed KOR or NEL with no First Class Pass, "5 teams Race in Blue Mountains"

November 7/8:
-Second NSW Leg in the Blue Mountains (Leg 20)
-Leg confirmed to be shot over at least 2 days as per Beau Interview: "We stayed in the Blue Mountains probably a day longer than we were scheduled because we needed to get so much done."
-Matches our Hunter Valley sighting time
-Detour at the Hydro Majestic Hotel at Medlow Bath
-Leuralla Toy and Rail Museum
-Empress Falls Task (Rappel seen in second promo)
-Pit Stop: Leuralla Public Gardens Amphitheatre (mat seen in second promo)
-Confirmed Elimination Leg: "One of the popular teams eliminated in the Blue Mountains in a "heartbreaking" finish" - Beau

Considering how Skye-Blue & Jake were sighted at the Crowne Plaza Hotel "checking in" with no camera crew in sight, I think this is either an overnight rest or them getting sequestered by production as our 5th Place elimination.

November 9:
-Dubbo leg (Leg 21)
-Confirmed to be directly after Blue Mountains as per Beau Interview - We literally got off a bus that we drove from 4am in the Blue Mountains, arrived and then got straight into it. The locals were ready to go and were great.
-Likely an NEL leg

November 10:
-Unknown

November 11:
-Alleged Broken Hill sighting (Leg 22)
-Pit Stop preparations at Silverton, NSW (Mad Max 2 Museum) at 2:09 AM
-Chris & Aleisha sighted with a Roadblock clue in Gulgong, NSW (posted on November 11 RFF board time)

November 12-13:
-Unknown (Either this is leg 23 in NSW or rest before before the last 2 legs)

November 14:
-Ashleigh & Amanda, Jaskirat & Anurag, and Brendon & Jackson sighted in Canberra
-Potential Sydney ending as per Beau interview: "When we got back to Sydney we finished there, and it took a couple of weeks to finish there, so we didn't have to quarantine again.
[/quote]

So we are good for leg 18/19/20/21/22

The only thing left is to see if Sydney is really a leg (leg 24) or if they meant post-production was Sydney.
If Sydney is the finale, then maybe C/A won the final first class pass and the sighting in Canberra was the battle for those last 2 places.
Or it was the finale leg! I guess we will find out soon lol

Here is a list of cities Beau said was visited , from NSW:


Sydney
Newcastle (Leg 19)
Bathurst
Orange
Tooraweenah (leg 21 with Dubbo?)
Woolgoolga (Leg 19? Is this too far, how does that fit?)
« Last Edit: Today at 10:50:27 AM by stunami »
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3096
Re: TAR AUS 5 DISCUSSION of ALL SHOW & AD SPOILERS *may contain future info*
« Reply #105 on: Today at 12:29:06 PM »
Quote from: Charity00 on March 11, 2021, 12:39:51 AM
It does seem like Leg 6 was the best time for the T Junction. It didnt have any drives/taxis and consisted of just running around the islands and taking boats that would fit 5 teams. T Junction legs would not work well with driving or taxis because the superteam needs to stay together.

Also final 10 is the best time for the T Junction because 5 is the best number for a vote and strategy session. 4 is an even number and more awkward and 3 is too small for any interesting strategy/votes.

If this is true, thank god Shane and Deb were medevaced to rid us of this atrocity!

Next leg being non elimination and the final 6 being a T-junction is possible but I still dont see why they would place it at final 6 because a vote off with 3 is not interesting. Even Survivor avoids a tribe of 3.

If that was meant to be the T-Junction leg, it does make sense for the Survivor-style endurance Roadblock on that leg.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 